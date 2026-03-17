Metabolon Collaborates with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Multiomic Analyses for Parkinson's Research

Partnership supports expanded biomarker discovery efforts within MJFF's Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) through the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program to support the discovery of biomarkers and biological pathways associated with Parkinson's disease. This collaboration leverages Metabolon's Global Discovery Platform to power comprehensive multiomics analyses across MJFF's extensive Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI)—the world's most deeply characterized Parkinson's disease cohort, funded by MJFF and supported in part by the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative.

More than 10 million people worldwide are currently living with Parkinson's disease, a number projected to exceed 25 million by 2050 according to recent global health studies. With the global biomarker market surpassing $32 billion in 2023, multiomics research represents a crucial frontier in addressing neurodegenerative disorders.

The partnership between MJFF and Metabolon aims to unlock new biological insights that can improve early diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Through Metabolon's global metabolomics expertise and integration of multiomics data within MJFF's trusted research environment, researchers will have access to unprecedented analytical depth across plasma, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples.

This project is part of a broader MJFF effort, supported in part by the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange, to better understand the biological changes in Parkinson's disease. By studying proteomic, lipidomic, and metabolomic data from PPMI participants together, researchers can look for patterns, including those that may reflect LRRK2 activity. These insights may help identify biomarkers that support patient stratification and target engagement in future clinical studies.

Recent research has shown strong correlations between environmental exposures, such as pesticides and herbicides, and the development of Parkinson's disease. Metabolomics uniquely enables the measurement of these exogenous compounds, offering powerful new tools to link exposure to disease onset and progression.

"Our mission at Metabolon is to decode the biochemical underpinnings of health and disease," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "By partnering with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we are enabling the world's largest, most comprehensive metabolomics study of Parkinson's disease to date—advancing biomarker discovery that could transform how we diagnose, monitor, and treat this complex condition."

Metabolon's Global Discovery Platform and Integrated Bioinformatics Platform solutions allow researchers worldwide to analyze and share data in real time, integrating metabolomics with other omics layers to uncover actionable insights. This collaboration with MJFF demonstrates Metabolon's unique ability to design bespoke analytical solutions and integrate them seamlessly into large-scale research environments.

"At The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we remain steadfast in our mission to advance tools and treatments for people living with Parkinson's disease," said Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, MJFF's senior vice president and head of translational research. "Through PPMI and initiatives such as LITE, we are working to identify molecular signatures that deepen our understanding of Parkinson's biology, including pathways influenced by LRRK2. Adding metabolomic analyses to this effort expands the data needed to evaluate potential biomarkers and to inform the development of LRRK2-targeted therapies."

To learn more about how Metabolon can support your multiomic studies, please see: https://www.metabolon.com/multiomics.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) Program

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) launched LITE in 2024 to pave the way for new therapeutic approaches for LRRK2, connect companies that are developing LRRK2-targeting therapies with pharma and biotech opinion leaders, and provide preclinical and clinical resources to establish best practices for advancing LRRK2-targeted therapeutics. Mutations in the LRRK2 gene linked to Parkinson's disease were first discovered in 2004 and are now understood to be the most common cause of inherited Parkinson's disease. Built on MJFF's dedication to open science, LITE fosters international collaboration across more than 30 academic and clinical centers and more than a dozen companies. The initiative is governed by an active steering committee consisting of MJFF staff and field leaders and is implemented by the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom. The LITE program will also benefit from collaboration with the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative-supported programs, including the Collaborative Research Network (CRN), the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), and the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2). Learn more here.

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