Metabolon Launches New "Guide to Multiomics" and Accompanying Multiomics Webinar

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the release of a new educational resource, the "Guide to Multiomics." This comprehensive guide delves into the intricacies of multiomics technologies that are revolutionizing our understanding of biological systems and disease mechanisms. By integrating data from multiple sources such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiome studies, multiomics provides a synergistic approach to understanding the complexities of living organisms at multiple biological levels.

"Multiomics research allows us to construct a holistic view of an organism's biological blueprint, revealing intricate interactions within cells that were once beyond our grasp," stated Ro Hastie, CEO at Metabolon. "Our new guide demystifies each omic technology and illuminates the power of their collective capabilities through real-world examples demonstrating how these technologies are transforming life science research."

The "Guide to Multiomics" describes the scientific principles underlying each omic layer and their integration. For example, a multiomic study on Crohn's disease (CD) patients combined transcriptomics, metabolomics, and microbiome datasets to identify vital genetic-environment interactions contributing to CD onset. Furthermore, key dietary elements such as manganese, vitamin D, and coffee were positively correlated with a healthy microbiome. This study highlights the need for multiomic research.

Accompanying the guide's release, Metabolon also offers a new webinar, "Metabolomics in Multiomics Research," hosted by Dr. Brian Keppler, Director of Discovery and Translational Sciences at Metabolon. This webinar explores the pivotal role of metabolomics within the multiomics framework, discussing five key publications highlighting the impact of integrated omic strategies. Participants will gain insights into the design and application of multiomic studies, learning targeted and untargeted metabolomics techniques to enhance their understanding of disease pathways and biological processes.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

