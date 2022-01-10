Mercury Analyzer Market size worth $ 431.35 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.36% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rise in the government inclination towards environmental protection leading to enforcement of strict environmental laws, massive focus on enhancing the food product quality is anticipated to drive the industry growth over the forecast timespan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mercury Analyzer Market" By Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence and Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption), By End-User (Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry, Food Industry, Environmental Monitoring), By Device Type (Portable and Non-Portable), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Mercury Analyzer Market size was valued at USD 272.27 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 431.35 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Mercury Analyzer Market Overview

The key factors driving this market include growing government participation and environment protection regulations and regulatory bodies to monitor environmental conditions. Moreover, fundamental opportunities in this space include rising industrialization in emerging markets. Increased government participation and the establishment of funds in the environmental aspects like stringent regulations concerning environmental issues, controlling pollution, active participation of government accompanied by the regulatory bodies to analyze the environmental conditions are likely to boost the growth of the market. Increased focus to improve the quality of food products is also expected to drive the Mercury Analyzer Market. Industrialization is rapidly increasing in the developing economies, these industrial activities in emerging markets such as India, china offer high growth opportunities for the Mercury Analyzer Market.

Moreover, a rise in the government inclination towards environmental protection leading to enforcement of strict environmental laws will drive the market trends. In addition to this, massive focus on enhancing the food product quality is anticipated to drive the industry growth over the forecast timespan. Swift industrialization in emerging economies and a prominent surge in the industrial events witnessed in countries like China and India are projected to provide huge growth opportunities for the industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, huge costs pertaining to mass spectrometry tools for mercury analysis along with a large number of export barriers in trading activities witnessed across the emerging regions will hinder the business growth in the near future.

Key Developments

In May 2020 , Hitachi acquired remaining shares of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and was made wholly owned subsidiary

, Hitachi acquired remaining shares of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and was made wholly owned subsidiary In March 2020 , Lumex Instruments announced launch of new fully automated laboratory mercury analyzer RA-915 Lab for analysis of environmental samples, fuels, food products and cosmetics.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Leeman Labs, Inc., Nippon Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Mercury Instruments, Tekran, Perkinelmer, Inc., Analytik Jena (A Subsidiary of Endress Hauser), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Lumex Instruments, Brooks Rand Instruments.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Mercury Analyzer Market On the basis of Type, End-User, Device Type, and Geography.

Mercury Analyzer Market, By Type

Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence



Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

Mercury Analyzer Market, By End-User

Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry



Food Industry



Environmental Monitoring



Others

Mercury Analyzer Market, By Device Type

Portable



Non-Portable

Mercury Analyzer Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacifi



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research