Mentice Expands Coronary Product Portfolio with the Introduction of Coronary Intermediate Software

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, introduces Coronary Intermediate as the latest software addition to the Coronary Product Portfolio. Coronary Intermediate follows the introduction of Coronary Essentials three months earlier at the 20th International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2020).

Designed by clinical experts, the software helps improve user proficiency by incorporating an extensive library of cases that present various degrees of difficulty. To better handle complexities encountered with real patients, the solution offers proctors and attending physicians the unique ability to remotely, and in real time, introduce complications using a tablet via the Mentice Proctor iOS app.

"It is critical to use simulation to train fellows and students on treating real patients with myocardial infarction. In the case of myocardial infarction, time is muscle and it is of utter importance to act quickly, effectively and avoid complications. In my opinion, Coronary Intermediate can help build competence in performing such interventions," said Prof. Dr. Wolfram Voelker, Deputy Director of the Medical Clinic and Polyclinic of the University Hospital of Würzburg.

Interventional cardiology fellows who already possess elementary skills in angiography and angioplasty will find Mentice Coronary Intermediate an invaluable tool for improving their proficiency levels. Some of the key benefits include:

Enhance decision-making processes to address complications with confidence

Improve interpretation and familiarize user with intravascular imaging

Reduce proctoring time by incorporating built-in expert guidance for self-learning

Track individual progress and compare outcomes against expert benchmarks

"Coronary Intermediate is the next step in our mission to provide interventional cardiologists with a complete training platform for all experience levels. Working closely with clinical experts and responding to the needs of physicians around the world, this release focuses on difficult techniques, expands complication handling and helps improve decision making skills. It is the perfect solution that helps expose physicians to clinical situations they may not encounter in their daily practice getting them ready for bigger challenges," says Edward Fält, VP of Products at Mentice.

To find out more about Coronary Intermediate functionalities and benefits, Mentice will hold an online webinar on March 18th at 15:00pm Central European Time with Dr. Kwan Lee presenting the unique capabilities of the Coronary Intermediate software solution. Interested parties are invited to register at mentice.com/coronaryintro

CONTACT:

Contact for journalists:

Edward Fält VP of Products

edward.faelt@mentice.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-expands-coronary-product-portfolio-with-the-introduction-of-coronary-intermediate-software,c3057332

SOURCE Mentice AB