MELTING POINT MARKS ITS TEN-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Melting Point Solutions has grown to become a trusted player in the lower middle market for secondary LP sales. After advising on over $8 billion of secondary transactions for over 200 discrete clients in the past decade, Melting Point remains bullish about the prospects for the secondary market in LP interests for the foreseeable future.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Point Solutions, a boutique secondary market advisory firm, has released a report, Ten Years – Reflections, Review and Prognosis, to mark the 10-year anniversary of its founding. The report can be found HERE.

Since its inception in April 2014, Melting Point has advised on the secondary market sale of over 1,400 interests in alternative investment funds for over 200 discrete clients, many of them on a repeat basis. With a singular focus on secondary market advisory, Melting Point is focused on LP-led liquidity solutions. With its auction-based price discovery process, Melting Point has designed its price-maximizing approach to be as frictionless as possible to its clients. As a result, Melting Point has grown to become a dominant player in the lower middle market for secondary LP sales.

Raphael Haas, Founder and CEO, said, "Much has changed in the secondary market over the last decade and through our continual process improvement, a conflict-free business model aligned completely with our clients, and a culture of excellence, we have advised on over $8 billion of transactions since inception. While our average transaction size is now nearly 7 times larger than it was in 2014, we do not deviate from our objective of achieving the best outcome for our clients, regardless of size or type. We are grateful to have been entrusted by so many owners and managers of portfolios of LP interests."

Jose Dios, Managing Director & Head of the New York Office added, "The secondary market demand for most LP interests has never been more robust and, with a particular focus on the lower and middle market, Melting Point provides an efficient and price-maximizing access point for sellers of all sizes."

About Melting Point Solutions:

With offices in San Francisco and New York, Melting Point Solutions is a secondary market advisory firm that provides anonymous, efficient, and transparent liquidity solutions for owners and managers of interests in alternative investment funds. Melting Point is led by a senior team with collectively over 100 years of private markets experience. To learn more about Melting Point, please visit www.MeltingPointSolutions.com.

All securities transactions undertaken by Melting Point are conducted solely through Kidron Capital Securities LLC, Member FINRA, SIPC. Melting Point Solutions personnel are registered representatives of Kidron Capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391003/Melting_Point_Logo.jpg