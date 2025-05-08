MedTech Companies Paxman and Dignitana Announce Merger to Create a Stronger, Unified Company

HUDDERSFIELD, England, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The merger leverages Paxman's leading position in scalp cooling and combines the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation and expand their global reach, particularly in the United States where the mechanised scalp cooling footprint will grow from 600 to 900 sites.

Paxman's recent public offer to acquire its competitor Dignitana has been accepted, signifying a historical milestone for the two companies and heralding the start of a brand-new chapter of working together to advance side effect management for cancer patients around the world.

Paxman and Dignitana will now combine, creating a stronger, unified company - Paxman AB. This exciting merger will bring improved collaborations and connections, sharing new perspectives and strengths, working together as one team to improve patient outcomes.

For many years, Paxman and Dignitana have been active in the field of side effect management, specifically scalp cooling, as clear leaders in the market, sharing similar patient-centric goals and visions. The unified company is committed to providing consistent service levels with greater resource and enhanced R&D capacity through greater investment.

Currently, Paxman and Dignitana's scalp cooling devices treat only 1% of applicable patients, signifying a huge opportunity for growth, with clear synergies enabling further investment in market expansion and research and development. Combining the best parts of each of the companies brings not only commercial and geographical benefits but also customer and patient benefits.

Richard Paxman OBE, CEO of Paxman, reflects:

"This merger marks a pivotal point in the history of our two companies and the beginning of a brand-new chapter as we unite to form one stronger, unified team. I am truly looking forward to collaborating, connecting, and combining the best of our two organisations, with new perspectives and shared strengths as we move forward.

The merger provides exciting growth opportunities, enabling further investment in market expansion and R&D for both companies. Merging the best parts of both Paxman and Dignitana brings not only commercial benefits, but also benefits to both the customer and, of course, ultimately our patients."

The ongoing work in navigating the insurance reimbursement landscape in the United States remains a key priority. The undeniable synergistic value will enable Paxman to navigate and transform the evolving U.S. reimbursement landscape with greater agility and strength, expanding equitable patient access to the treatment.

The merger creates favourable conditions for the introduction of the Paxman device specifically designed to prevent Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) in cancer patients. As we approach commercialisation in Q2 2026, the urgent and largely unmet clinical need for effective CIPN prevention presents a significant opportunity to improve patient quality of life on a global scale. In preparation for the proposed product launch and rollout in H2 2026, the expansion of our U.S. team will enhance operational capacity and strengthen our presence in this key market.

Read the Regulatory Press Release here.