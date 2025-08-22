Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market worth $140.84 billion by 2030 with 10.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, valued at US$78.58 billion in 2024, stood at US$83.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$140.84 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the medical device contract manufacturing (MDCM) market is fueled by industry trends and technological progress. Rising demand for complex and small-scale medical devices, especially in diagnostic imaging, wearable health technology, and minimally invasive procedures, has led OEMs to outsource production to specialized contract manufacturers with the necessary expertise and infrastructure. Increasing healthcare costs and regulatory demands are encouraging companies to cut operational expenses and speed up time-to-market, making outsourcing a cost-effective and strategic choice.

This report segments the medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, class of device, service, and region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170622851

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market"

440 - Tables

68 - Figures

429 - Pages

By IVD device type, within the category of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices, IVD consumables are projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030. These consumables, which include the disposable elements integral to IVD testing processes, play a critical role in ensuring both efficiency and accuracy in medical diagnostics. Engineered under stringent specifications, IVD consumables guarantee consistent performance across various assays and manufacturing batches. This standardization significantly mitigates the potential for errors stemming from environmental variability during testing, thereby enhancing diagnostic reliability.

By packaging & assembly services, the medical device contract manufacturing market can be classified into several segments, including primary and secondary packaging, labeling, and various ancillary services within the packaging and assembly category. The growth of the primary and secondary packaging segment is largely attributed to its critical role in safeguarding devices against contamination and physical damage throughout the processes of transportation, storage, and handling. These protective measures are essential for maintaining the integrity of medical devices, thereby driving demand within this sector.

By geography, the medical device contract manufacturing market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, including the GCC nations. In 2024, Europe is projected to hold the second-largest share of this market. Significant factors contributing to the growth in Europe include an increasingly aging demographic, which is driving amplified demand for medical devices essential for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of age-related conditions. This trend underlines the critical role of contract manufacturing in meeting the evolving healthcare needs within the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170622851

Key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market include Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corp. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US).

FLEX LTD. (SINGAPORE):

Flex specializes in the manufacturing of a diverse array of electronic components and devices tailored to the specifications of its clients across multiple industries, including automotive, communications, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial applications, and lifestyle products. With a global footprint encompassing over 30 manufacturing facilities and a workforce of approximately 172,000 employees, Flex maintains a robust operational presence worldwide. The company prioritizes substantial investments in research and development (R&D), enabling it to remain at the cutting edge of medical device engineering technologies. This strategic focus facilitates the integration of advanced functionalities into medical devices and the optimization of production processes for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

SANMINA CORPORATION (US)

Sanmina Corporation stands as a premier global provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), with a specialized focus on the design, manufacturing, and repair of intricate electronic and mechanical products tailored for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Operating a network of advanced manufacturing facilities across more than 20 countries on six continents, Sanmina delivers a broad spectrum of services that extend beyond traditional manufacturing. Their offerings encompass comprehensive design and engineering support, robust new product introduction (NPI) processes, sophisticated supply chain management, logistics solutions, and extensive after-market services. The company allocates significant resources toward research and development, which enables it to maintain a competitive edge and stay at the forefront of technological innovations within the EMS sector.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market

eClinical Solutions Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Medical Robots Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg