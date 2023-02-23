Medical Ceramics Market Will Touch USD 4,477.7 Million Revenue By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the medical ceramics market had a total size of USD 2,543.2 million, which is projected to hit USD 4,477.7 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a research report by market research firm P&S Intelligence.

This development can be ascribed to the snowballing requirement for ceramics in several wound care applications and plastic surgeries, growing demand for implants for knee & hip replacement procedures, and increasing occurrence of bone disorders among elderly people.

Increasing Hip & Knee Replacement Volume Boosts Industry

The growing rate of musculoskeletal conditions, including sports injuries, osteoporosis, sarcopenia, rheumatoid arthritis, fractures, and osteoarthritis, is boosting the requirement for knee & hip replacement operations worldwide.

According to the WHO, musculoskeletal illnesses are the major reasons for disability throughout the globe, with pain in the lower back being a key issue. Around 1.71 billion people have some condition of the musculoskeletal system globally.

Ceramics in Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Are Gaining Traction

The advent of the concept of cosmetics transformed the dentistry sector, in terms of appearance and the overall health of individuals. Dental implants are crucial components in a wide range of procedures, including the placement of bridges, crowns, and dentures, filling of cracks and gaps, and reshaping of the teeth.

Cosmetic dentistry methods are progressively gaining traction among individuals of all ages because of their rising knowledge of oral health and the role of strong and flawlessly aligned teeth as a confidence booster.

North America Consumes Medical-Grade Ceramics Most Extensively

In 2022, North America dominated the market with more than 40% of the global revenue. Moreover, the regional industry is projected to continue with its dominance throughout the decade. This can be credited to the increasing number of dental implantations and orthopedic surgical events in the continent.

Furthermore, the snowballing number of individuals with physical wounds and the fast acceptance of ceramics for the production of medical equipment are boosting the regional industry growth.

Because of Brilliant Chemical Stability, Bioinert Ceramics Are Preferred

In 2022, the bioinert category was the largest in the material segment, with an approximately 55% share. Bioinert ceramics contain aluminum and zirconia oxide, which are exceptionally chemically stable.

Moreover, due to their robustness, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, bioinert ceramics are commonly utilized to restore relapsing tissues or organs.

Medical-Grade Ceramic Consumption Is Highest in Hospitals

Hospitals account for the highest consumption of medical-grade ceramics because they conduct most of the surgeries worldwide. Moreover, with governments globally upgrading their healthcare infrastructure, the market revenue from hospitals will rise by around 8% over this decade.

Medical Ceramics Market Segmentation Analysis

Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by Application

Dental

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostic Instruments

Plastic Surgery

Medical Ceramics Market Analysis by Material

Bioinert

Bioactive

Bioresorbable

