mediasmart and Agency Reporter's ConnectedTV Asia Symposium Ignites Indonesia's Digital Revolution

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The ConnectedTV Asia Symposium, held on July 6 in Jakarta, brought together industry experts and thought leaders for a dynamic discussion on the rapidly evolving landscape of digital content consumption and the growing prominence of Connected TV in the region. The inaugural ConnectedTV Asia Symposium in Indonesia, brought to you by mediasmart in association with Agency Reporter, marked the region's first-ever event focusing on CTV. Following a successful run in India, this edition introduced the Indonesian market to the world of ConnectedTV.

Indonesia's leading advertising experts came together for CTV Asia Symposium in Jakarta as the CTV revolution is set to transform the country's digital marketing landscape

Nikhil Kumar, Vice President IN SEA & ME at mediasmart, an Affle company, highlighted the evolutionary trajectory of ConnectedTV and discussed the worldwide landscape, with a specific focus on Asia. With use cases demonstrating the remarkable performance of ConnectedTV advertising, Mr Kumar's address also touched on the growing Connected TV user base in Indonesia, that is estimated to reach 30 million by 2026. He also announced the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated mediasmart CTV report, Indonesia edition that will aid further industry knowledge and conversations in this space to help marketers leverage the benefits of CTV in their media budgets efficiently.

Speaking on the landscape and opportunities in Indonesia, Mr Kumar said, "We're currently at a very exciting stage of the future of television, where the lines between linear TV and Connected TV are blurring. There are new frontiers of possibilities for advertisers across the globe, and Indonesia is no different to the CTV revolution. Indonesia perfectly embodies the power of CTV in transcending boundaries, as its people wholeheartedly embrace newer content formats in their daily lives. With 8-10 million households currently embracing CTV, the future of CTV's growth in the country is changing how advertisers perceive television and advertising."

The ConnectedTV Asia Symposium is a collaborative and neutral platform for industry leaders and experts. Key panels from the event included, 'Identifying transformation in video consumption habits', with panelists Ashish Bhatnagar, COO at DMP Communications; Fauzan Akbar, Country Digital & E-Commerce Lead at Bayer Indonesia Consumer Health Division; Mayank Singh, Chief Digital Officer & VP – Marketing, Digital Business and IT at Domino's Pizza Indonesia, Pushpendra Kumar, Senior Vice President – Digital Transformation at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Ressa Truna Priono,Senior Head of Media and Strategic Partnership at Paragon Technology and Innovation. The session was moderated by Arindam Bhattacharyya, Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu Indonesia.

Stephanie King, Senior Director – South East Asia at DoubleVerify moderated a panel focused on 'Decoding experiences and expectations of smart TV viewers', with panelists Abhishek Kumar Rajoria, Head of Digital & Integrated Media at DMP Communications; Avijit Dutta, Country Manager, Indonesia at Viu; Swaminathan Iyer, Director – Sales at Lemma and Mudit Govil, Partner – Client Leadership at Essencemediacom.

With AI as the buzzword across the digital sphere Rohan Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer (Media Services) at Omnicom Media Group Indonesia, delivered an address on the opportunity to understand its role in the CTV ecosystem.

Addressing how to leverage the power of programmatic advertising in the CTV ecosystem, Himanshu Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at Segumento moderated the session with panelists Abbas Ehetesham, Digital Supply Solutions Director at Dentsu Indonesia; Aldila Septiadi, Digital Group Head of Marketing Technology at Erajaya; Saravanan Mudaliar (Savy), General Manager at Publicis Media Indonesia; and Yustiar Rizawan, Head of Digital & Marketing Communication at Blue Bird Group Indonesia.

Himanshu Shekhar, CEO GroupM South East Asia; Rajat Basra, CEO (President Director) at Omnicom Media Group and Satyajit Sen, CEO at Havas Group Indonesia, came together to discuss the big question on whether Connected TV can supplant linear TV as the ultimate medium.

CTV combines engaging storytelling with programmatic capabilities to make brands discover and reach more audiences across all verticals. With strategic partnerships & marquee clients across Indonesia, mediasmart continues to invest further in Indonesia to enable brands maximise their investments by integrating customer journeys to deliver impactful messaging.

