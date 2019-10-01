Media Planning and Buying Market Estimated at $424.9 Billion, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for media planning and buying is expected to grow by 4 percent, with the global media expenditure forecasted to increase by $52.5 billion between 2018 and 2021 according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The internet is the fastest growing medium, estimated to have 37 percent of the global ad spend in 2019.

North America has the largest media planning and buying market size, estimated to be worth $126–168 billion, growing at an annual rate of 3–4.5 percent, followed by the APAC with market size of $120–151 billion with a growth rate of 7–10 percent annually. North America and Europe have a higher concentration of network agencies, while the APAC has large buyers increasing their footprints fuelled by massive consumer bases and adoption of technology.

The key drivers of the media planning and buying market are increasing digital penetration at a global level, with more marketers spending higher proportions of their advertising budgets on mobile formats. The primary constraints the market faces is the varying regulations that are applicable based on the specific industry, medium, and geography.

The media industry is growing by 4–5 percent globally and is also witnessing increased penetration of mobile and internet media. The shift of media budget from traditional to non-traditional media channels, increasing focus on emerging regions and cross-screen planning, artificial intelligence and technology-based media planning and buying are the major trends in the industry.

FMCG is the single largest end-user industry for media planning and buying, accounting for 28 percent of the demand, followed by automotive for 9 percent, and e-commerce for 8 percent.

Payroll expense is the major cost component of media planning and buying, representing 40–45 percent of the total cost. The prices of media services vary according to the profit margins set by media agencies but the typical global profit margin is 15–17 percent.

Impact of Brexit on sourcing media services has led to a short term increase in operational costs and long term talent crunch and an increase in salaries due to a rise in wage rates.

Online audience-buying companies with proprietary technology tools improve advertisers' ability to directly target specific audiences on a large scale, facilitating 12-15 percent of cost savings in 1 year.

Engaging with global media agencies on an 'agency of record' model for media planning and buying would enable advertisers to receive more value benefits in terms of better cost savings and service quality.

Top players, like WPP, IPG, and Dentsu, have increased their digital capabilities by acquiring niche players in the market.

Outsourcing still forms a major part of media planning and buying, with 65–75 percent of buyers preferring to outsource services, compared to the 15–25 percent opting in-house services that offer less cost-saving potential. The maturity level of the market and the advertiser, level of media spend and cost of overheads play a major role in the adoption of the right sourcing model.

