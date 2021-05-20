MBST pursues Nobel Prize-winning research topics

A long-distance flight and the first day at the holiday location does not keep its promise: jetlag. The inner clock has to adjust to the new time zone. Many people also suffer a small but noticeable jetlag after time change. Why are we so sensitive to this? Every day, our body passes through different phases that follow a distinct pattern. For example, during the day the brain needs to be adequately supplied in order to perform at its best. While sleeping, other tasks have priority. Simply put: for our system to work, almost all important processes in the body are controlled by "tiny clockworks" in our cells. "We have a veritable clockmaker's", says Prof. Dr. Gregor Eichele from the Max-PIanck-Institute in Goettingen. In order for the cooperative processes within the body to function properly, this enormous amount of clocks has to be synchronized. They have to be in the same time zone, one could say.

Disorders in this sensitive rhythmic system may have far worse consequences than the short discomfort of jetlag. Not only mental illnesses such as depression are associated with it but also inflammatory, degenerative and even cancerous diseases. Awarding of the Nobel Prize for Medicine to Hall, Rosbach and Young for their research of those socalled circadian rhythms of the cells shows the topic's significance for the field of medicine.

MBST and the inner clocks of cells

Dr. Margit Egg of the Unviersity of Innsbruck is investigating whether misaligned cellular clocks can be synchronized again by external measures. Several studies show: Yes, it is possible. Therapeutic magnetic resonance can positively influence various different processes in the intracellular clocks. This results in highly interesting scientific findings. On the one hand, it is one more explanation why MBST can help with degenerative diseases and injuries. On the other, it opens up new approaches and treatment possibilities. Further research in the field of circadian rhythms and MBST, for example regarding an effect with infectious diseases, is currently being done.

About MBST Magnetic Resonance Therapy

MedTec Medizintechnik GmbH develops, produces and distributes the worldwide unique and patented magnetic resonance technology for human, veterinary and aesthetic medicine. The MBST therapy system is used for the treatment of painful, degenerative and/or pathological changes of the musculoskeletal system. Doctors, medical centres and clinics use MBST for example in the treatment of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, disc problems and sports injuries. Developed on the basis of the technology used in MRI, the gold standard of diagnostics, MBST therapy is without drugs, injections or surgery. With the approval as medical product and MedTec's certification by TÜV-SÜD, we as the manufacturer guarantee the high quality of our MBST magnetic resonance technology.

