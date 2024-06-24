Marlborough's Investment Fund Services Ltd Enters Strategic Partnership with SS&C

Agreement creates a 'centre of excellence' for fund administration in the U.K.

WINDSOR, Conn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a strategic partnership with U.K. investment management and fund solutions group Marlborough.

SS&C has signed a long-term agreement with Investment Fund Services Limited (IFS), which is Marlborough's authorised corporate director (ACD) and authorised fund manager (AFM) business*. Under the agreement, SS&C will provide fund accounting, middle-office and transfer agency** services for the funds for which IFS acts as ACD or AFM.

The funds, which have more than GBP16 billion of assets under management, include Marlborough's range of 19 funds and those operated by more than 20 other investment management companies and other financial services businesses in the U.K.

IFS previously provided these fund administration services in-house and will concentrate on its role as ACD or AFM for the funds. This role includes taking ultimate responsibility for a fund's compliance with Financial Conduct Authority regulations and ensuring it is managed in the best interests of its investors.

Under the agreement, around 90 IFS staff in Bolton transferred to SS&C on June 1, 2024. They will continue working in one of Marlborough's office buildings in Bolton, which will become a 'centre of excellence' for fund administration and serve clients of both IFS and SS&C.

The team will use SS&C's cutting-edge technology to automate processes and increase the efficiency of fund administration operations while continuing to provide a first-class service for clients.

Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough, said: "We're very excited about this strategic partnership with a leading global player. The collaboration will further enhance the service received by IFS's clients by combining SS&C's outstanding technology with our own ACD/AFM expertise and commitment to exceptional service. We believe this agreement provides considerable long-term benefits for both the investors in these funds and the companies operating them.

"We have ambitious growth plans rooted in delivering first-class outcomes for investors. This partnership will enable us to continue our growth trajectory, maintaining our independence and ensuring the top-quality service our clients expect is sustained and developed over the long term."

Allan Hamer, CEO of IFS, said: "As a leading Independent ACD and AFM, we take extremely seriously our responsibility to ensure all the funds under our care are managed according to the latest best practice, with the highest standards of service and, crucially, effective oversight and governance.

"This partnership achieves exactly that. SS&C's global leadership in fund administration and transfer agency capabilities, coupled with their cutting-edge technology, will further enhance efficiency in these all-important areas. At the same time, we at IFS will focus on providing outstanding service and delivering strong oversight and governance for the benefit of our end investors."

Damien Barry, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, EMEA, for SS&C, said: "We're thrilled to be developing our relationship with Marlborough and IFS through this strategic partnership. The collaboration signals our intent to enhance our capabilities in the fund administration space and allows us to expand our middle-office and fund accounting services, including our best-in-class transfer agency offering. We are particularly excited to bring our fund accounting strengths to the U.K. mutual fund market. We will focus on growing our market share and providing exceptional service.

We look forward to working alongside these market leaders to set a new standard of excellence for fund administration in the U.K."

*The ACD/AFM role includes taking ultimate responsibility for a fund's compliance with Financial Conduct Authority regulations and ensuring it is managed in the best interests of its investors. Funds that are open-ended investment companies (OEICs) appoint an ACD, while unit trusts appoint an AFM.

**Transfer agency responsibilities include dealing in the shares or units of a fund when investors place trades.

