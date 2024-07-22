Market Dojo Celebrates Prestigious Inclusion in Ardent Partners 2024 Strategic Sourcing Technology Advisor

STROUD, England, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Dojo, a leading provider of on-demand strategic sourcing solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a "Challenger" in the esteemed Ardent Partners 2024 Strategic Sourcing Technology Advisor Report. This accolade underscores Market Dojo's commitment to delivering user-friendly, cost-effective, transformative strategic sourcing solutions to organisations of all sizes worldwide.

Highlights:

1. Acknowledgement of Solution Strength and Flexibility:

Market Dojo has been lauded for its intuitive eSourcing, Contract Management, and Supplier Management solutions that are easy to deploy and require minimal user training. This recognition highlights the company's ability to provide essential strategic sourcing tools efficiently and effectively.



2. Rapid Deployment and Flexible Business Model:

Ardent Partners emphasised Market Dojo's unique approach of allowing customers to access its eSourcing solution on a project-by-project basis. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for organisations seeking quick implementation and proof of concept without long-term commitments.



3. Strategic Integration with Esker:

Since Esker's acquisition of a majority stake in Market Dojo, the Strategic Sourcing suite has been integrated with Esker's P2P solution, forming a comprehensive Source-to-Pay (S2P) suite. This integration brings enhanced resources and capabilities, offering greater investment in product development and customer success.



4. Affordability without Compromising Functionality:

Market Dojo stands out for providing one of the most affordable strategic sourcing suites in the market. Despite its competitive pricing, the suite offers a broad scope of functionality, making it an attractive option for organisations embarking on digital transformation.



5. Focus on Continuous Improvement:

The report notes Market Dojo's dedicated focus on enhancing its strategic sourcing suite and the positive impact of its solutions on customers. The company's commitment to investing in its products and services with AI and automation functionality continues to drive customer satisfaction and market growth.



Executive Insights:

Alun Rafique, Co-Founder and CEO of Market Dojo, "Being included in Ardent Partners' 2024 Strategic Sourcing Technology Advisor is a fantastic achievement for Market Dojo. Aligned with the significant investment in our people, our AI and automation capability, it validates our efforts to provide highly effective and user-friendly sourcing solutions. This fuels our commitment to innovate and deliver even greater value to our customers as we continue our success journey with Esker."

About Market Dojo:

Market Dojo is a global procurement software provider built to solve inefficient sourcing and supplier management processes by digitising and automating activities quickly and easily to unlock strategic value for Procurement and Finance professionals. Market Dojo's on demand, solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to control costs, drive increased productivity, reduce risk, and improve internal and external collaboration.

Market Dojo operates worldwide with headquarters in Stonehouse UK and is 51% owned by Esker, a global cloud platform with headquarters in Lyon, France.

