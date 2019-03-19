Marijuana Drying & Curing Equipment Market Worth $157.1 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marijuana drying and curing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 157.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of countries legalizing cannabis cultivation and consumption, growing cultivation capacity, rising cannabis preference by patients suffering from cancer pain, arthritis, and epilepsy, as well as for other relevant medical conditions are some of the factors driving demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment.

Key suggestions from the report:

U.S. dominated the global market in 2017, owing to rising number of states legalizing the cultivation, sale, and consumption of marijuana; the incremental opportunity in the country is expected to be USD 17.6 million between 2018 to 2025

Germany is anticipated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.9 % between 2020 and 2025. The country is expected to start distributing licenses for weed cultivation in early 2019

Some of the key market players in the market are Cann Systems, LLC; Darwin Chambers ; Conviron; Autocure; Yofumo Technologies, Inc.; DHydra Technologies; EnWave Corporation; HARTER GmbH; and PROTEIN SOLUTIONS GROUP, LLC.

Read 60 page research report with TOC on "Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Israel, and Colombia), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/marijuana-drying-curing-equipment-market

Stringent quality standards for cultivation and curing of medical marijuana is anticipated to boost demand for high quality and potent marijuana produced through organic methods due to their usage in treatment of various medical conditions. These newly developed machines help avoid contamination, prevent moisture variations, preserve active ingredients, and maintain optimum external conditions, all of which were difficult to maintain by traditional methods. Thus, higher product quality obtained through this equipment is expected to drive the market.

The number of weed cultivators has increased at a rapid rate with a rise in the number of countries legalizing marijuana. Globally, North America was the largest contributor in terms of number of marijuana cultivators in 2017. This has had a positive impact on demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment, as consumer demand shifts to high quality and potent products.

U.S. dominated this market in 2017, with a 55.0% revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. This is attributed due to rapid legalization of cannabis in an increasing number of states in the country and growing consumption of medical cannabis for chronic pain, arthritis, cancer, and epilepsy. U.S. is anticipated to witness incremental opportunity of USD 17.6 million between 2018 and 2025, owing to potential legalization of cannabis in other states. Germany is expected to witness the second-highest incremental opportunity of USD 11.7 million between 2020 and 2025 as the country is expected to start distributing licenses for weed cultivation in early 2019. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global marijuana drying and curing equipment market on the basis of country:

Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

U.S.



Canada



Germany



Australia



Uruguay



Israel



Colombia

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Powered surgical instruments market - Powered surgical instruments are the complex surgical devices beneficial in providing functionality and consistency to critical surgical procedures. The developments in medical fields including orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, dentistry, and otology have played a key role in the development of the improved powered surgical instruments.

Cold Compression Therapy Market - Cold compression therapy or hilotherapy combines two of the principles of R.I.C.E (rest, ice, compression, elevation) to reduce pain and swelling from an acute damage to soft tissues. This therapy is particularly used for treating Sprains, pulled muscles, strains and pulled ligaments.

Surgical Lasers Market - Global surgical lasers market is projected to grow due to technical advances in surgical lasers, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly ophthalmic disorders and growing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors responsible for its growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.