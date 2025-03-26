Manufacturing Execution System Market worth $25.78 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global manufacturing execution systems market is expected to grow from USD 15.95 billion in 2025 to USD 25.78 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 10.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market is poised for major growth due to the intensifying adoption of industrial automation, the rise of smart manufacturing practices, and expanding digital transformation implementations. Real-time production monitoring combined with quality control through enterprise resource planning (ERP) system integration enhances operational efficiency and ensures regulatory compliance.

Manufacturing Execution System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 15.95 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 25.78 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with MES deployment in industries Key Market Opportunities MES integration with ERP and PLM solutions Key Market Drivers Rising demand for industrial automation across industries

The market demand for MES solutions continues to grow in automotive along with aerospace pharmaceuticals and food & beverage sectors because these industries need better supply chain transparency as well as traceability capabilities and process enhancement. Manufacturers within an Industry 4.0 environment use MES solutions with IoT components, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to gain real-time data and automate processes while enabling predictive maintenance capabilities. Businesses are increasingly opting for cloud-based MES platforms due to their scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Advanced MES solutions with enhanced security capabilities are in high demand as manufacturers require protection against cybersecurity threats, data privacy issues, and industry regulation compliance. As companies emphasize lowering operational downtime while improving production performance and meeting quality requirements, the MES market anticipates substantial growth with industries focusing on maximizing efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Hybrid segment expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased flexibility and scalability.

The high growth in the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market during the forecast period is driven by the hybrid deployment segment, which combines the advantages of both on-premises and cloud-based solutions. With Hybrid MES, manufacturers gain flexibility in that they can store critical production data on local servers and access real time information for decision making using cloud-based analytics. Hybrid MES is being picked up by industries to guarantee secure data, regulatory compliance and well scalable system. Further integration of AI-driven analytics and IoT shop floor connectivity builds momentum for hybrid deployment. As digital transformation and automation expand, the hybrid MES model is gaining traction in fast-growing industrial sectors, helping manufacturers optimize production efficiency while maintaining strict control over sensitive data.

Automotive industry expected to grow in manufacturing execution systems market with a significant market share.

The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market will expand globally as companies increasingly adopt industrial automation, embrace smart manufacturing approaches, and implement digital transformation programs. During the forecast period, the automotive sector is set to expand its MES implementation, as these systems provide real-time production monitoring, quality control, and enterprise connectivity. MES solutions are now essential for the automotive industry to manage operations efficiently, minimize production downtime, and enhance supply chain traceability.

The integration of advanced MES features including predictive maintenance with AI analytics and IoT shop floor connectivity enables businesses to achieve better operational efficiency and higher process optimization rates. MES integration advances rapidly because manufacturers implement it to obtain line flexibility and precision in the production process due to the electric and autonomous vehicle trend. As smart manufacturing evolves, the automotive sector's reliance on MES will be pivotal in achieving higher productivity, maintaining stringent industry standards, and supporting future technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period.

The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing adoption of automation, rapid industrialization and supportive government initiatives to promote smart manufacturing. Due to the need to increase production efficiency, real-time production monitoring, and quality control, countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are extensively investing in MES solutions. Additionally, with aging equipment and systems, alongside the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, IoT-enabled shop floors, and AI-driven analytics, the region's expanding manufacturing sector is driving MES deployment. In addition to this, industries such as semiconductor, electronics and automotive are facilitating the growth of MES to optimize operations as well as accomplish the regulatory compliances. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader for MES market growth in the next few years owing to its huge industrial base and the rise in digital transformation platforms.

Major companies operating in the manufacturing execution systems companies include Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), SAP SE (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US).

