Manufacturers in PVC Coated Fabrics Market Strive for Novel Formulations for Optimizing Performance in End-use Industries, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 7 Bn by 2031: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PVC coated fabrics can be made to meet wide range of performance characteristics of technical textiles in various industries. They have been popularly utilized in architectural applications, driving the growth of the PVC coated fabrics market. An array of manufacturing methods have been used by companies to coat PVC with variety of fabric, with prominent ones being fiberglass fabric, carbon fiber fabric, and polyester fabric. Rise in utilization of PVC coated textiles in making tarpaulin is a key trend boosting sales in the PVC coated fabrics market.

Clocking CAGR of ~4% during 2021-2031, the global valuation of the PVC coated fabrics market will touch the mark of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Findings of PVC Coated Fabrics Market Study

Growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations: The sales in the market have thrived increasingly from growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations. A key proposition propelling the demand is the effect of coating on prolonging the durability of products. Perhaps, bevies of applications that endow revenue streams are utilizing PVC coated fabrics to meet harsh outdoor conditions. Curing makes technical textiles suitable for high resistance to dirt and chemicals, and general abrasion. The growing demand for textile materials for lightweight constructions is a key trend bolstering the revenues. Textiles made from PVC coated fabrics are used in making stadium roofs and pneumatic ETFE. The demand for tear resistant polyester fabrics has risen for making façades, textile shell structures, sail, and tent constructions.

Automotive Industry Key to New Avenues: The growing utilization of technical textiles in inclement weather and environmental conditions is a key driver for the revenue generation in the PVC coated fabrics. Another key drive for market's growth comes from demand in the automotive industry. Coated fabrics have been extensively used in upholstery in automobiles. Over the years, most players are keenly exploring and incorporating novel coating formulations to impart their products good waterproofing and breathability. Thus, the product advancement is a key trend bolstering the prospects in the PVC coated fabrics market. For instance, numerous manufacturer shave tried a combination of PVC and PU formulations to arrive at the required results.

PVC Coated Fabrics Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Strides made by technical textile production are bolstering the revenue generation potential for players in the ecosystem

The PVC coated fabrics market has witnessed steady sales from their utilization in advertising, food, and agricultural applications

PVC Coated Fabrics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The presence of a relatively high number of players render a high degree of fragmentation in the PVC coated fabrics market. Some of the key players are Spradling International Inc., New Arts Structures Pvt. Ltd., Seaman Corporation, Skylon Asia Pvt. Ltd., Lightweight Manufacturing Inc., Cotting Group, MB Coated Fabric Private Limited, Sioen Industries, SRF Limited, IVK Europe, and Continental AG.

