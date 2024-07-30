Maisons du Monde partners with Sourcemap for EU Deforestation Compliance

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved French furniture and home goods Maisons du Monde has selected Sourcemap's award-winning supply chain regulatory software for compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The EU Deforestation Regulation, set to go in effect on December 30, 2024, has the most stringent supply chain mapping and monitoring requirements of any global due diligence regulation.

With more than a decade of experience in product traceability, farm and forest mapping, and remote deforestation monitoring, Sourcemap is the leading provider of enterprise software for EUDR compliance worldwide.

With Sourcemap, Maisons du Monde will be able to map all of its raw materials to the forest where they originate and to monitor for deforestation using real-time satellite imagery so that every shipment entering the EU can be traced and verified deforestation-free.

"Sourcemap's end-to-end supply chain mapping and monitoring technology will provide Maisons du Monde with unprecedented visibility into its supply chain to ensure that environmental standards are respected at every stage of global production," explained Leonardo Bonanni, Founder and CEO of Sourcemap.

"Maison du Monde has been committed to the preservation of trees for more than 10 years to improve the impact of our wood sector through, among other things, the purchase of certified or traceable wood; this new step and our collaboration with Sourcemap will allow us to go even further in the fight against deforestation," explained Hélène Guiet, Directrice Qualité et Offre Responsable chez Maisons du Monde

About Maisons du Monde: Maisons du Monde is the key player in affordable, desirable and sustainable homes. As a brand characterized by openness and dialogue, it unites its 7 million customers around desirable and sustainable lifestyles. Atmospheres for the home across multiple styles can be found in its collections. With optimism, creativity, commitment and proximity as its core values, the brand is based on a high-performance, omni-channel model. Digitalisation and customer service drive this love brand and its raison d'être: «To inspire people to be open to the world, so that together we can create unique, welcoming and sustainable places to live». In 2022, Maisons du Monde launched the brand's Good is Beautiful movement, to cement sustainable development within its strategy. This movement rests on five pillars. Allowing beauty and goodness to go hand in hand. Discover the collection and our commitments on www.maisonsdumonde.com

About Sourcemap: New York and Paris-based Sourcemap Inc. is the leading provider of supply chain regulatory software comprising end-to-end mapping, farm and forest deforestation analysis, chain of custody traceability, and risk management. With more than 250 brands and 5.4 million suppliers mapped, Sourcemap is the first choice for the automotive, electronics, pharmaceutical, food, apparel and consumer goods sectors. Sourcemap's end-to-end supply chain due diligence technology has been named TIME Invention of the Year in 2022 and Sourcemap was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Learn more about Sourcemap at www.sourcemap.com

