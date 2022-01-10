Magnetic Bearing Market to Reach US$ 3 Bn by 2031; Growing Preference for Oil-free Technologies for High-speed and Low-vibration Industrial Applications: TMR Study

- Growing preference of magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers to drive revenue gains to manufacturers in magnetic bearing market

- Innovations in magnetic bearing systems such as contactless technologies reduce the carbon footprint in aerospace & power generation applications

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers and distributors of magnetic bearings are capturing revenues from the preference of oil-free bearing and low-maintenance bearing designs. These are gaining adoption in high-speed industrial applications especially in aerospace and power industries. A study by TMR projects the opportunities in the magnetic bearing market to advance at CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Magnetic bearings along with their drive technologies boost the performance of centrifugal chillers, and are offering value-grab revenue opportunities, observed the study on the magnetic bearing market. The demand for bearings that are characterized with low-maintenance technologies and high energy efficiency is bolstering the sales prospects.

The introduction of refrigerants with low global warming potential has helped end users optimize the performance of magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, thereby extending the value chain of the magnetic bearing market landscape. The demand for new technologies in automated drive solutions is opening new avenues in near future, finds the study on the magnetic bearing market.

Request report sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32414

Key Findings of Magnetic Bearing Market Study

Products Witness High Uptake in High-speed Applications : Built-in vibration management and low energy consumption benefits are making magnetic bearing reliable technology in high-speed applications. The use of maintenance-free and oil-free designs is leading to potential revenues in the aerospace and power generation applications, project the analysts at TMR. The adoption of magnetic bearings has helped reduce the carbon footprint of the cooling systems used in these applications.

: Built-in vibration management and low energy consumption benefits are making magnetic bearing reliable technology in high-speed applications. The use of maintenance-free and oil-free designs is leading to potential revenues in the aerospace and power generation applications, project the analysts at TMR. The adoption of magnetic bearings has helped reduce the carbon footprint of the cooling systems used in these applications. Need for Built-in Condition Monitoring Capabilities Propel Growth: Various industries are witnessing prospect for cutting-edge control systems and drive technologies in cooling systems. Products with in-built conditioning monitoring systems are gaining traction, generating attractive sales opportunities in the magnetic bearing market. For instance, bearings that make no surface contacts are gaining popularity in high-speed motors.

Various industries are witnessing prospect for cutting-edge control systems and drive technologies in cooling systems. Products with in-built conditioning monitoring systems are gaining traction, generating attractive sales opportunities in the magnetic bearing market. For instance, bearings that make no surface contacts are gaining popularity in high-speed motors. Demand for Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chillers Drive Revenue Growth: The growing deployment of magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers owing to their substantial energy savings is generating vast revenue possibilities for players in the market. Longer machine life, rapid start-stop systems, and energy efficiency are propelling the revenue gains.

The growing deployment of magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers owing to their substantial energy savings is generating vast revenue possibilities for players in the market. Longer machine life, rapid start-stop systems, and energy efficiency are propelling the revenue gains. Maintenance-free and Oil-free Designs Underpin Innovations: The advent of low maintenance and oil-free designs has set the tone for product innovation, assert the analysts assessing the growth dynamics of the magnetic bearing market. In many applications, these have thus gained preference over airfoil bearings. Oil-free also ensures that the risk of contamination is low. Manufacturers are keenly unveiling low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, which is fueling the adoption of magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers. Furthermore, new technologies in the magnetic bearing market are motivated by products with attractive stiffness and damping properties.

Get PDF brochure for detailed insights- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32414

Magnetic Bearing Market: Key Drivers

Growing demand for advanced cooling systems in mission critical facilities such as hospitals or data centers has underpinned the sales prospects of the magnetic bearing market

Strides being made by HVAC technologies have extended the commercialization avenue for oil-free magnetic bearings in centrifugal chillers and other applications such as bio-medical engineering and semiconductor industry

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Magnetic Bearing Market– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32414

Magnetic Bearing Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the magnetic bearing market and is projected to contribute lucrative revenue possibilities during the forecast period

held a sizable share of the magnetic bearing market and is projected to contribute lucrative revenue possibilities during the forecast period Substantial appetite for magnetic bearing technologies in several industries is fueling opportunities in this regional market

Magnetic Bearing Market: Key Players

The study on the magnetic bearing market provides a detailed scrutiny of the competition landscape and the strategies of key players. Top players are keen on tapping new revenue streams by expanding their presence in new geographies. Some of the companies profiled in the study are:

EAAT GmbH Chemnitz

Mecos Ag

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

KEBA

Waukesha Bearings Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

SKF AB

Buy this 214 Pages Premium Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32414<ype=S

Global Magnetic Bearing Market: Segmentation

Magnetic Bearing Market, by Type

Active Magnetic Bearings

Electromagnetic (EM) Biased Magnetic Bearing



Permanent Magnet (PM) Biased Magnetic Bearing

Passive Magnetic Bearings

Magnetic Bearing Market, by Application

Turbo Machines

Compressors



Turbines



Pumps



Others

Motors

Generators

Magnetic Bearing Market, by End-use

Bio-Medical Engineering

Semiconductor Industry

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others (Marine, Processing, etc.)

Magnetic Bearing Market, by End-use vs Application

Bio-Medical Engineering

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Semiconductor Industry

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Aerospace

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Oil & Gas

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Power

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Others

Turbo Machines



Compressors





Turbines





Pumps





Others



Motors



Generators

Magnetic Bearing Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Browse Latest Factory Automation Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/magnetic-bearings-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research