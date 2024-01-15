Lyme Disease Treatment Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Pfizer, ModernaTX, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Valneva, Cortene

An increase in the Incidence of Lyme disease, along with the expected launch of emerging preventive and treatment options is expected to boost the Lyme disease treatment market during the forecast period (2023-2032). The therapeutic developmental pipeline of Lyme disease brings a positive ray of hope for a better treatment pattern in the Lyme disease market in the upcoming years.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Lyme disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Lyme Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Lyme disease in the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of Lyme disease was highest in the United States in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading Lyme disease companies such as Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics , and others are developing novel Lyme disease drugs that can be available in the Lyme disease market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel Lyme disease drugs that can be available in the Lyme disease market in the coming years. The promising Lyme disease therapies in the pipeline include VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others.

Lyme Disease Overview

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused primarily by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, with occasional cases attributed to Borrelia mayonii. The transmission to humans occurs through the bite of black-legged ticks that are infected. Common Lyme disease symptoms encompass fever, headache, fatigue, and a distinctive skin rash referred to as erythema migrans. When left untreated, the infection can extend to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. The primary and frequently observed indication of Lyme disease is the erythema migrans rash, appearing at the tick bite site as a spreading, reddish skin lesion. Lyme disease diagnosis involves considering reports of tick bites or residency in areas where the disease is prevalent. Testing is most accurate a few weeks after the initial infection when antibodies become detectable; conducting tests during the early localized infection phase is not advisable.

Lyme Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Lyme disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Lyme disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Lyme disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Age-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Treatable Cases of Lyme Disease

Lyme Disease Treatment Market

The management of Lyme disease is contingent upon the specific clinical stage. Antibiotic therapy needs to be tailored to the distinctive pathophysiology of each stage, aligning with the corresponding clinical signs. Current guidelines and recommendations, which have been recently published, advocate for this approach to facilitate the selection of the most appropriate antibiotics for each clinical scenario.

Treating Lyme disease with antimicrobial therapy is frequently effective, particularly if patients receive treatment soon after the detection of an erythema migrans lesion. As the disease advances, the treatment duration may need to be prolonged, and its effectiveness could decrease. The recommended approach for patients in the early or early disseminated phases without neurological involvement involves administering doxycycline or amoxicillin for a period of 14 to 21 days.

While early-stage Lyme disease can be effectively treated using doxycycline or amoxicillin, late-stage LD accompanied by arthritis and neurological symptoms may not respond well to antibiotic therapy. Wu et al. discovered that stationary phase Bb (Borrelia burgdorferi) surprisingly shows susceptibility to cell wall synthesis inhibitors, with vancomycin being particularly potent in virtually eliminating persisters in laboratory settings. Recently, Feng et al. identified FDA-approved drug candidates that demonstrate greater efficacy in killing dormant Bb persisters in vitro compared to conventional Lyme antibiotics. Their research highlighted that the drug combination of Daptomycin + Cefoperazone (or Cefuroxime) + Doxycycline proved to be the most effective in eradicating Bb in vitro and, more recently, in a mouse model for Bb persistence.

Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

VLA15: Pfizer

mRNA-1975: ModernaTX, Inc.

TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

mRNA-1982: ModernaTX, Inc.

Lyme Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Lyme disease are expected to change in the coming years. The increasing awareness about Lyme disease among both healthcare professionals and the general public serves as a significant driver. This heightened awareness has led to early diagnosis and treatment, propelling the demand for diagnostic tests and medications. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies and the development of novel treatment options are fostering Lyme disease market growth.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Lyme disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Lyme disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Lyme disease market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the Lyme disease market. One primary challenge is the complexity of diagnosing Lyme disease accurately, as its symptoms can mimic those of other illnesses. This diagnostic uncertainty can lead to delays in treatment and hinder market growth. Moreover, the geographical limitations of Lyme disease, prevalent mostly in certain regions, can restrict Lyme disease market expansion globally. The need for more effective vaccines and therapies also represents a hurdle, as the disease's causative agent, the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, exhibits considerable genetic diversity, making it challenging to create universal solutions.

Moreover, Lyme disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Lyme disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Lyme disease market growth.

Lyme Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Lyme Disease Companies Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Lyme Disease Therapies VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others

Scope of the Lyme Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Lyme Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Lyme Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Lyme Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Lyme Disease Key Insights 2. Lyme Disease Report Introduction 3. Lyme Disease Overview at a Glance 4. Lyme Disease Executive Summary 5 Lyme Disease Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Lyme Disease Treatment and Management 8. Lyme Disease Guidelines 9. Lyme Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Lyme Disease 12. Lyme Disease Marketed Drugs 13. Lyme Disease Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Lyme Disease Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

