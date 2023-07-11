Lupin Announces Health Canada Approval of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder for Treatment of COPD

QUEBEC CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced on May 26, 2023, that its Canada subsidiary, Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd., has received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva® (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in Canada. Lupin wishes to clarify that Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is indicated in Canada for the long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

"This approval of the first generic for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder by Health Canada underscores our commitment to bring affordable options of complex products for patients in Canada, particularly in the respiratory therapeutic area," said, Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President – Legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Lupin.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (RLD Spiriva®) had estimated annual sales of USD 42 million in Canada (IQVIA MAT Q4 of 2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

