Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market worth $116 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Substrate (Metal, Non-metal), Resin (Hybrid, Polyester, Epoxy), and End-Use (Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Medical, Retail, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size was USD 97 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 116 million by 2027.

The low temperature powder coatings technology continues to develop, it is expected to substitute the existing coating technologies. The global market for low temperature powder coatings is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing application of low temperature powder coating in a variety of end use industries, including automotive and electronics. For the surface finishing of aluminium and steel products, such as site furnishings, MDF furniture, and garden furniture, low temperature powder coating is in high demand in the furniture industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171394651

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market"

276 - Tables

60 - Figures

270 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-temperature-powder-coating-market-171394651.html

The Hybrid resin is expected to account for the largest share of the low temperature powder coatings market, by resin type, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on resin type, The hybrid segment is projected to be the largest resin type during the forecast period. Low temperature powder coatings based on hybrid resin has good physical properties with high-performance features along with low cure temperature for coating applications in the furniture, automotive, electronics, retail, and other industries.

Furniture is expected to account for the largest share of in the low temperature powder coatings market, by end – use, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on end – use, furniture segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the infrastructure sector and the development of the furniture industry in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the low temperature powder coatings market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the market in the furniture end-use industry.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171394651

Asia – Pacific low temperature powder coatings market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for low temperature powder coatings mainly due to the high economic growth, and heavy investment in industries such as automotive, electronics, and furniture. PPG Industries Inc. (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) and other leading global players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share in the global low temperature powder coatings market.

Major players operating in the global low temperature powder coatings market include PPG Industries Inc. (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta coating system (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=171394651

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

UV Curable Coatings Market By Composition (Monomers, Oligomers), Type (Wood Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Overprint Varnish, Display Coatings), End-Use Industry (Industrial Coatings, Electronics, Graphic Arts), Region - Global Forecast To 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-coatings-market-92686798.html

High Temperature Coatings Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Silicone, Poyester, Acrylic, Alkyd & Others), by Technology (Water, Solvent, & Powder), by Application (Petrochemical, Metal, Stoves, Marine, Automotive, Coil, Aerospace) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-temperature-coatings-market-135158406.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/low-temperature-powder-coating.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-temperature-powder-coating-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets