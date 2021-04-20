Locksmith Portsmouth: PortsmouthLocksmiths.uk to cover larger areas around Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, England, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortsmouthLocksmiths.uk is a highly reliable and trusted locksmiths service in Portsmouth with an aim to ease the stress and reduce the financial cost of being locked out of properties.

Using a vast network of qualified locksmith technicians PortsmouthLocksmiths.uk aims to become a leader of locksmith services in and around Portsmouth.

New Business Manager, Geoff Adams said, 'As the business and demand grows we've decided to branch out to provide additional coverage to our Portsmouth locksmith services.'

Areas of Portsmouth locksmith services now covered include:

Fratton

North End

Stamshaw

Buckland

Copnor

Landport

Hilsea

Portsea

Southsea

Cosham

Waterlooville

Cowplain

Emsworth

Havant

Horndean

Purbrook

Portchester

Drayton

Farlington

Hayling Island

Rowlands Castle

Gosport

Fareham

Clanfield

Lee-on-the-Solent

Southampton

Chichester

About PortsmouthLocksmiths.uk

PortsmouthLocksmiths.uk is a locally based locksmith aggregation and network website which focuses on Portsmouth locksmith services. The overall aim is to provide visitors overall clarity and value when seeking locksmiths in Portsmouth.

