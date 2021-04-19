Lleida.net earned 475% more in the first quarter 2021

MADRID, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) earned 475 per cent more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the same period last year.



Driven by sales of its SaaS line, the Spanish listed company turned over €3.98 million, earned €391,000, and posted an Ebidta increase of 46 per cent year-over-year.



"Never in the company's history have we shown such positive results as in this first quarter of the year. Lleida.net is in an ideal situation to face the challenges of business digitalization in the coming years," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.



The main factor behind this success has been the 46 per cent increase over the first quarter of 2020 in the turnover of the SaaS line, which includes its certified eNotification, eContracting and eSignature services.



In this quarter, the company sold SaaS services worth more than 1.5 million euros.



The company expects that this product line, in which it is already a European benchmark, will account for more than 50 per cent of its revenues this year.



In the past year, the company's sales mix has changed, driven by the digitalization of customers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The acceleration of the digitalization processes, derived from the health emergency, and the implementation of essential projects signed in previous years, is consolidating Lleida.net's commitment to SaaS technology.



During the period, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the company's Ebitda has grown precisely by 46%, up to 620,000 euros, and now records 17 quarters with positive Ebitda.



Likewise, for the fifth consecutive quarter, the accounts show a net financial debt below the company's cash flow, with 5.6 million euros available, which allows the company to face future business challenges with peace of mind.



Lleida.net continues working on its goal of becoming a world-class player in the eSignature, eNotification and eContracting industry, and betting on innovation, internationalization and intellectual property as the pillars of its strategy.



The company's Board of Directors has already agreed, a few weeks ago, to submit to the General Shareholders' Meeting a 25 per cent increase in this year's dividends.



The company also continues to invest in internationalization. In January of this year, it opened a subsidiary in Dubai to gain a solid foothold in the Middle East and North African market.



More than 60 countries have awarded Lleida.net 203 patents for its methods. The corporation has currently final clients in 160 countries.



In terms of workforce, Lleida.net's workforce has grown by 18% year-over-year.



The incorporation of new talent to consolidate the company's R&D, as well as the opening of new markets in Europe and EMEA, has been critical to the company's results.



Similarly, R&D activations have increased by 15% compared to the last quarter of 2020, up to 193,000 euros.

Lleida.net is already the European leader in the field of registered electronic notification and contracting.

Its stocks trade on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid.

Earning results presentation for 1Q2021 can be downloaded here: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/en/20210419_HRelev.pdf

Investors can download the company's Investment Deck at the following link: https://investors.lleida.net/docs/2020-estimated-results.pdf

