Literature-Art Hybrid Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "In recent years, graphic novels have seen a significant rise in popularity and change in reputation," publishing executive Aisling O'Mahony writes. "Previously misunderstood as entertainment for children, they are now acknowledged to be both a tool for capturing the interest of younger readers and a literary artform that can address serious themes for mature audiences." In his novel, Manhattan: The Rising War, author Sal Cosenza straddles the fence between literary fiction and the graphic novel. This edition fuses epic storytelling with a rare glimpse into the creative process, inviting readers to experience both the mythic narrative and the art that gave rise to it. Comic-book artist Victor J. Irizarry considers it to be "a masterful blend of art, storytelling and architectural vision".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers.

Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role. Children's author Kelly Yang recalls the importance of libraries during her disjointed childhood of moving from place to place. "I went to the library every day. What started out as my sanctuary, the only place I truly felt completely safe, quickly became so much more. Immersed in the pages of a book, I could be anyone. I could run alongside Lucy in Narnia and swim the chocolate lake in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory! It didn't matter that my parents and I worked seven days a week or that the last vacation my family took was coming here to this country — I could travel the world, be anyone, do anything!" Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Manhattan: The Rising War (Studio Edition) by Arvind Sharma ISBN: 979-8990118164

NONFICTION

Business

The Black Belt in Leadership: 20 tested lessons from the dojo to the boardroom by Aslak de Silva ISBN: 978-9528804901

CIONET Cookbook No. 3: recipes for digital success by Hendrik Deckers and Roger Camrass ASIN: B0CZK1CXHZ

The ESG Revolution: how worker-centric AI is transforming industrial sustainability by Sandeep Pandya ISBN: 978-1637351420

Finding a Perfect Audience: cracking the social media code by John Edmonds Kozma ISBN: 978-1637353691

Game On: leaders who last by Paul L. Gunn, Jr., Jon Nicholson et al. ISBN: 978-1637352007

HR You Kidding Me?: surprisingly simple steps to unlock the power of people by Cory Sanford ISBN: 978-1637352427

Modern Leadership: Inspired by Mother Nature by Funké Nnennaya Michaels and Ndeye Absa Gningue ISBN: 978-1637353677

Ordinary Founder: a grit-and-profit playbook for entrepreneurs by Pavel Danek ISBN: 978-8011069667

Resilience under Fire: from breakdown to breakthrough by Jochen Schwenk ISBN: 978-1637353806

Strides to Blissful Leadership: how to succeed in business and life by Arvind Sharma ISBN: 978-1637351758

Think like a Doctor, Lead like a CEO: the MD Brain for the CEO Strain by Mary Mason ISBN: 978-1637352649

Trade Works: the trade finance investor by Andreas Schweitzer ISBN: 978-1637352328

The Vanguard Edge: your 6-step method to unparalleled team success by Bryan Howard ISBN: 978-1637352724

We Have Nothing To Lose: a dark optimist's call to action by Ralph H. Groce III ISBN: 978-1637353257

You Can Thank Me Later: start-up secrets I wish I knew by Laura Sabia ISBN: 978-1637352571

Politics & Social Sciences

Change the Story, Save the World: efficiency is the name of the game by Moritz Davidesko ISBN: 978-1637351550

Religion & Spirituality

Some Miracles Need a Mom: developing your child's future by Sandy McKeown ISBN: 978-1637351000

Self-Help

How To Live an Abundant Life by Carl Grant III ISBN: 978-1637351949

No Regrets by Casel Burnett ISBN: 978-1637352403

Writing Skills

The Gift of Your Wisdom by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637351444

"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a moneymaker too!"

