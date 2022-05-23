LiteFinance launches new mobile app for Android

You can currently download both the old and the new version of LiteFinance's mobile app on Google Play, but we advise you to install the latest one and appreciate how fast it works!

LiteFinance App Features

More than 190 trading tools

Market and pending orders

One-click trading

Six types of chart and nine timeframes

Built-in indicators

Copy-trading with pro traders

Built-in traders' chats and analytical channels

LiteFinance clients can use all the main functions of a fully-developed trading platform in all-in-one mobile app. Top up and manage your accounts and withdraw automatically up to $3,000 a day! Trade and copy professional traders' positions in your account. If you have any questions, just get in touch with LiteFinance support team 24/7. Chat with traders and find the latest financial news in built-in analytical channels.

Download LiteFinance's app for Android now and exploit all the advantages of mobile trading!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822504/LiteFinance_App.jpg

SOURCE LiteFinance