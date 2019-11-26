Liquid Filtration Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, and Metal), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven, and Mesh), End-User (Municipal Treatment, Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Liquid Filtration Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the liquid filtration industry growth include stringent regulations pertaining to the treatment of industrial and municipal waste, growing industrialization & urbanization.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237366604



Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Filtration Market"

65 – Tables

43 – Figures

130 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/liquid-filtration-market-237366604.html



The polymer segment is projected to lead the global liquid filtration market during the forecast period.

On the basis of fabric material, the liquid filtration industry has been segmented into three types, namely, polymer, cotton, and metal. The polymer segment is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The demand for polymer fabric is the highest due to its excellent physical properties. Continuous R&D on polymer materials to further improve their properties will also support the high demand for polymers during the forecast period



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237366604



The nonwoven filter media segment accounted for the largest percentage of the global liquid filtration market share in 2019.

The has been segmented on the basis of filter media into three categories, namely, woven, nonwoven, and mesh. Among these types, the nonwoven filter media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Nonwoven filter media provides specific functions, such as absorbency, strength, and bacterial barriers during the filtration processes.



The food & beverage end-user is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global liquid filtration market during the forecast period.

The food & beverage end-user is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food. Filtration and purification of the water are required during various processes in the industry. Filtration is done to remove impurities, control odors & humidity, minimize contamination of food, and protect the taste of the food.

APAC is the leading liquid filtration market.

APAC is the largest market for liquid filtration. The growing population, urbanization, and improving standard of living in the emerging economies of APAC and growing industrialization are boosting the liquid filtration market. The major end-user of liquid filtration in the region are municipal, food & beverage, metal & mining, and chemical.

The major vendors in the Liquid Filtration Market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), American Fabric Filter (US), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (US), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), G. Bopp + Co. AG (Switzerland), GKD (Germany), Kavon Filter Products Co. (US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Sandler AG (Germany, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), TWE Group (Germany), and Yingkaimo Metal Net Co. (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=237366604

Browse Adjacent Markets: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting



Browse Related Report:

Fabric Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/liquid-filtration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/liquid-filtration.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets