Liquid Biopsy Market Worth $11.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™.

In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the liquid biopsy market. The increasing burden of cancer cases globally has highlighted the urgent requirement for more effective and less invasive diagnostic tools. In this context, liquid biopsy emerges as a highly valuable solution. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, which often involve invasive procedures and can be associated with discomfort and risks for patients, liquid biopsy offers a non-invasive alternative for detecting and monitoring cancer. Furthermore, these tests can also be used in non-invasive prenatal testing and transplantation medicine. Thus, these advantages are driving the rapid evolution and uptake of liquid biopsy products and services in disease diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Biopsy Market"

406 - Tables

56 - Figures

343 - Pages

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $6.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $11.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, circulating biomarker, clinical application, technology, application, sample type, and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing significance of companion diagnostics Key Market Drivers Increased benefits of liquid biopsy over conventional biopsy procedures

In 2023, the assay kits segment held the largest share of the liquid biopsy market by product & service segment.

Based on product & service, the liquid biopsy market has been segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. The assay kits segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. The versatility of assay kits contributes to their market dominance. These kits are adaptable to various biomarkers and analytes, accommodating the diverse needs of liquid biopsy applications, from detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to monitoring treatment response and disease progression.

The therapy selection segment held the largest share of the liquid biopsy market by clinical application segment in 2023.

Based on clinical applications, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. In 2023, the largest share of the liquid biopsy market was held by the therapy selection segment. The growth of therapy selection as the major clinical application segment is fueled by the advantages of liquid biopsy over traditional methods with its minimally invasive, real-time monitoring capabilities across various cancer types, its integration into clinical trials and drug development processes, and its cost-effectiveness in guiding therapy selection.

North America is the largest regional market for liquid biopsy market.

The market for liquid biopsy has been divided into six key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. In 2023, North America held the predominant portion of the liquid biopsy market. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including advanced diagnostic facilities, specialized oncology centers, and a skilled workforce. This infrastructure supports the integration of liquid biopsy into routine clinical practice, facilitating access for patients across various healthcare settings.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13966350

Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer

2. Cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by global health organizations

3. Benefits of liquid biopsy over traditional biopsy procedures

Restraints:

1. Lower sensitivity of certain liquid biopsy procedures

Opportunities:

1. Growing significance of companion diagnostics

2. Growth opportunities in emerging countries

Challenge:

1. Unclear reimbursement scenario

Key Market Players of Liquid Biopsy Industry:

The major players operating in this market are Natera, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Guardant Health (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Biocept, In. (US), mdxhealth (US), Personalis, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), ANGLE plc (UK), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Vortex Biosciences (US), Bio-Techne (US), MedGenome (US), Mesa Labs, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), Strand (India), LungLife AI, Inc. (US), and Lucence Health Inc. (US).

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the liquid biopsy market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and Middle East & Africa - 4%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=13966350

Recent Developments of Liquid Biopsy Industry:

In February 2024 , Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets from Intermountain Health. These included assets from its Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) laboratory business, including the Precise Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test, and IPG's CLIA-certified laboratory.

, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets from Intermountain Health. These included assets from its Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) laboratory business, including the Precise Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test, and IPG's CLIA-certified laboratory. In January 2024 , Natera, Inc. (US) acquired certain assets relating to non-invasive prenatal and carrier screening business from Invitae (US).

, Natera, Inc. (US) acquired certain assets relating to non-invasive prenatal and carrier screening business from Invitae (US). In November 2023 , Illumina, Inc. (US) launched its TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 (TSO 500 ctDNA v2.

, Illumina, Inc. (US) launched its TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 (TSO 500 ctDNA v2. In April 2023 , QIAGEN ( Netherlands ) launched the QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels, enabling researchers studying cancer and other diseases to turn cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid-biopsy samples into libraries ready for NGS in less than eight hours.

, QIAGEN ( ) launched the QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels, enabling researchers studying cancer and other diseases to turn cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid-biopsy samples into libraries ready for NGS in less than eight hours. In January 2022 , Illumina, Inc. (US) partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany ). This partnership was aimed to accelerate the development of therapy selection and precision medicines for patients with advanced cancer.

Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall liquid biopsy market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by global health organizations, and increased benefits of liquid biopsy over traditional biopsy procedures), opportunities (Growing significance of companion diagnostics and growth opportunities in emerging countries), restraints (Lower sensitivity of certain liquid biopsy procedures), and challenges (Unclear reimbursement scenario) influencing the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the liquid biopsy market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the liquid biopsy market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the liquid biopsy market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Natera, Inc. (US), QIAGEN ( Netherlands ), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland ).

Related Reports:

Biomarkers Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Companion Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Biopsy Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Breast Biopsy Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Liquid Biopsy Companies and Liquid Biopsy Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg