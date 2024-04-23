LexisNexis Announces Commercial Preview Program for Nexis+ AI, Providing Generative AI-Powered Corporate Research and Decision Intelligence

Program allows corporations to preview and refine Nexis+ AI's Gen AI capabilities, which deliver trustworthy results, powerful summarization features and faster time to insights

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the commercial preview of Nexis+ AI™, new generative AI-powered capabilities designed to elevate and accelerate corporate research, business development and decision-making functions. Participating corporations will be able to experience Nexis+ AI's enhanced research, intelligence and document summarization features while providing valuable feedback to refine its capabilities prior to the official launch later this year.

Trusted by thousands of corporations worldwide for more than 50 years, LexisNexis delivers business decision intelligence from a repository of more than 25,000 licensed news publications and corporate data on millions of companies worldwide. Nexis+ AI will greatly enhance the user's ability to:

Quickly research and analyze business, financial and legal information and news;

Summarize lengthy documents and extract relevant entities and data points;

Compile, organize and share content;

Create customizable draft reports or outlines with a single click; and

Derive actionable insights with speed and precision.

"Nexis+ AI combines powerful generative AI capabilities with corporate data to deliver game-changing decision intelligence capabilities that businesses need to gain a competitive advantage and achieve their objectives," said Todd Larsen, President at LexisNexis. "The feedback we gain from the Nexis+ AI commercial preview program will enable us to fine-tune its capabilities and ensure it delivers value to businesses of all sizes across a broad spectrum of industries and multiple geographies."

"Deloitte recognizes the transformative impact of AI-assisted research workflows. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, such as rapid generative AI for conversational search, reporting, summarization, and precise document analysis, we see a clear path toward significantly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of research," said Pascal Muller, Senior Manager, Technology Consulting at Deloitte. "This approach not only streamlines complex processes but also ensures our customers receive the most relevant, up-to-date insights, directly supporting their strategic objectives and decision-making."

Strong Focus on Data Accuracy, Privacy and Security

According to the 2024 LexisNexis Future of Work Report, nearly nine in ten professionals rank the quality and accuracy of the output as the #1 consideration in selecting a generative AI tool. Other criteria that respondents say would increase trust in Gen AI output include trusted, accurate data sources, better transparency, and clearer communication of limitations and potential biases. To address this, Nexis+ AI queries are run against data and content from trusted, credible publishers which mitigates the risk of AI hallucinations. For greater transparency, all Nexis+ AI results link back to the original documents cited. In addition, all Nexis+ AI sessions are hosted in dedicated, secure cloud environments. The system purges all uploaded documents, queries, and prompts at the end of each user session, and no data or content is ever used to train core AI models on the open Web.

With Gen AI data privacy also top of mind among corporate executives, LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles, considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. The company's commitment to data security and privacy spans more than 50 years. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

Protecting Publisher IP and Revenue

Equally important to publishers and content owners is protecting their copyright and intellectual property, ensuring their content is represented accurately, and being fairly compensated for its use. LexisNexis has extensive, long-standing – and in some cases, exclusive – content licensing agreements with publishers around the world. This enables the company to deliver contextually relevant, Gen AI-derived answers and insights with direct links to the original source material to mitigate the risk of AI hallucinations. It also creates monetization opportunities for publishers, reflecting the value of their content.

"The Associated Press appreciates the value generative AI tools can provide in surfacing the content users seek," said Sara Trohanis, Vice President of Americas Revenue and Strategic Partnerships at The Associated Press. "We are pleased to continue our work with LexisNexis in a way that leverages this technology to better connect LexisNexis users with accurate, factual AP journalism."

Nexis+ AI Insider Program

In addition to the commercial preview program, LexisNexis has announced its Nexis+ AI Insider Program, a collaborative community of professionals seeking ways to leverage generative AI technologies for their organizations in a meaningful and impactful way. The program is open to business professionals and Insiders can sign up to be among the first to learn about new AI solutions from LexisNexis. Those interested in joining the Nexis+ AI Insider program can register at www.lexisnexis.com/insiderprogram.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

