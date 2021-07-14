Leidos UK Appoints Lieutenant General Darrell K. Williams (Ret.) to Vice President and Managing Director, LCST and Logistics UK

Leidos operates the LCST programme on behalf of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). This 13 year, £6.7 billion contract was awarded in 2015, with the primary focus on digital transformation, performance improvement, efficiencies and agility, while generating significant savings for the UK government and taxpayers.

Williams joined Leidos in September 2020 as VP of Defense Logistics and prior to this role he served as the Director of the Defense Logistics Agency for the US Department of Defense. In that role he provided strategic leadership for the Defense Department's combat support agency for worldwide logistics and oversaw the National Defense Stockpile, an international network of 25 distribution centres, as well as the department's process for reverse logistics. He led a global, expeditionary workforce of over 25,000 military personnel and civilians.

A distinguished military graduate of the Hampton Institute's Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Williams commissioned into the Army Quartermaster Corps in 1983 and is a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College, the School of Advanced Military Studies and a distinguished graduate of the National War College. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the Hampton Institute and master's degrees in military arts and sciences, national security and strategic studies, and business management (logistics).

Simon Fovargue, Chief Executive, Leidos UK and Europe, said: "Darrell's knowledge of the world of military logistics is second to none. His proven leadership skills and experience from running the DOD's logistics supply chain will support the LCST programme to continue delivering a highly dynamic, resilient and innovative set of capabilities for the MOD."

Commenting on his appointment, General Darrell K. Williams stated: "I am looking forward to supporting the LCST programme and the MOD. The importance of LCST to front-line service personnel cannot be understated. The collaborative work of our employees and partners to date has helped transform the Defence supply chain, and I look forward to leading this talented team on the next chapter of growth, delivering further benefits to the MOD."

