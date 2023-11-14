LEADING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRMS GET ON THE ROAD TO NET ZERO

60 trailblazing firms signed up to Net Zero initiatives

15 firms certified as 'On the Road to Net Zero'

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of UK professional services firms are celebrating being the first to achieve an 'On the Road to Net Zero' certification1 from climate action platform Net Zero Now, as part of sector-based Net Zero Initiatives established in partnership with leading trade associations.

15 firms, including Bishop Fleming accountancy and tech firm Namos Solutions, have been awarded the new certification which recognises their commitment to tackling the climate crisis. These firms have set ambitious targets to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with a Science Based Targets Initiative-defined 1.5c pathway2.

Over 60 professional services firms with over 10,000 employees and £1.2bn3 revenues are now signed up to a Net Zero Initiative in their sector. Net Zero Now - the carbon accounting and climate action platform - set up Initiatives in accountancy, law and tech services, working with trade associations including the ICAEW, AAT, TechNation, techUK and BIMA. Each Initiative uses a unique, sector-specific roadmap to Net Zero, defined with input from academics, climate experts and a pilot group of businesses.

The Initiatives help businesses measure and reduce their emissions, enabling them to unlock multiple business benefits including reduced costs, increased client engagement and motivated staff. They are aligned with the latest global climate science, including the SBTi, and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

The 15 businesses have committed to annual reporting of their footprint, to reducing their scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and to ambitious scope 3 targets to receive their 'On the road to Net Zero' certification mark. To deliver on emissions reduction targets, they are exploring energy efficiency, purchasing renewable energy and changing employee commuting methods. They can report on their emissions using Net Zero Now's platform, and evidence performance in reducing emissions versus government benchmark figures.

David Rothera, Head of Business Development at Net Zero Now, said: "These firms are taking the transition to a more planet-positive future seriously, and leading the way for our wider economy to take action. Firms that join this important Initiative can help attract and retain staff, reduce costs and meet the increasing demand from clients for firms aligned with their own climate commitments."

For more information, please visit www.netzeronow.org

