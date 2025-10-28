Layered Double Hydroxide Market worth $1.22 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Layered Double Hydroxide Market by Type (Mg-Al, Zn-Al, Ca-Al), Application (Catalysts & Precursors, Additives, Absorbent, Water Treatment), End-Use (Chemicals, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture), Grade, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Layered double hydroxide market is projected to grow from USD 0.81 billion in 2025 to USD 1.22 billion by 2030, with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Layered Double Hydroxide Market"

250 - Tables

45 - Figures

230 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4142196

The market is seeing strong expansion driven by the material's notable structural flexibility and unique functional properties. As anionic clays, LDHs can host and exchange a wide range of anions, making them vital in various high-growth, high-value applications. They are especially useful in environmental remediation, where LDHs act as excellent adsorbents for pollutants, and in advanced catalytic systems. Furthermore, the market is significantly supported by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries, which benefit from their biocompatibility and controlled release features in drug delivery systems.

The chemicals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the layered double hydroxide market by end-use during the forecast period in terms of value.

The chemicals segment is projected to account for the largest share in terms of value in the layered double hydroxide market during the forecast period, due to their versatile functionality as catalysts, catalyst supports, and additives in advanced formulations. Their tenable composition, high anion-exchange capacity, and strong thermal stability make them highly effective in processes such as polymerization, oxidation, and environmental catalysis. With ongoing innovation in nanostructured LDHs and hybrid composites, the chemical industry continues to drive significant market growth and expanded application potential.

By application, the additive segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The additive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the LDH market in terms of value during the forecast period. In additives, layered double hydroxides are witnessing strong growth as they provide multifunctional benefits such as acid scavenging, flame retardancy, UV stabilization, and improved dispersion in polymer matrices. Their ability to intercalate and immobilize acidic byproducts makes them highly effective stabilizers in polyolefins, while their halogen-free flame-retardant properties align with the global shift toward sustainable and non-toxic materials. Additionally, LDHs enhance durability and processing efficiency in plastics, coatings, and rubber, making them increasingly preferred over conventional additives.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4142196

By grade, the plastic segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The plastic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the LDH market in terms of value during the forecast period, as it is widely used as a stabilizer, flame retardant, and reinforcing agent in polyolefins, PVC, and engineering plastics. Their unique ability to neutralize acidic byproducts, prevent migration, and enhance thermal stability makes them highly effective in improving the performance and longevity of plastic materials. Across packaging, automotive, and consumer goods, LDHs are increasingly preferred as halogen-free and sustainable additive solutions. This strong compatibility with modern plastics manufacturing drives the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of volume and value in the layered double hydroxide market during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strong demand across end-use sectors such as plastics, chemicals, electronics, and water treatment. Government initiatives promoting cleaner production, coupled with expanding infrastructure and manufacturing bases, further strengthen market demand. Additionally, Asia Pacific's strong focus on electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced materials innovation positions the region as the dominant hub for LDH.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4142196

Key players

Some of the leading players in this market include Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), CLARIANT (Switzerland), DOOBON (South Korea), Shandong Repolyfine Additives Co., Ltd. (China), Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sasol (South Africa), and Saekyung Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Layered Double Hydroxide Companies and Layered Double Hydroxide Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Urea Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Chillers Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Refinery Catalyst Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Methanol Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg