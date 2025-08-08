KONVERSATIONAL FIRST IN EMEA REGION TO BE AWARDED SERVICENOW CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ADVANCED SPECIALISATION

First partner in EMEA and second company globally to achieve award

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konversational, a global leading technology consultancy firm is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ServiceNow Customer Experience Advanced Specialisation (CX) making it the first in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region and second globally to achieve this designation.

The award recognises Konversational's unique expertise in ServiceNow® Customer Workflow and Industry-specific solutions and its ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients across the Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) sectors, with a particular focus on Managed Service Providers (MSPs), ensuring a seamless and elevated customer experience.

Founded over five years ago, Konversational has accelerated through the ServiceNow Partner Programme and has occupied Elite Partner status for more than three years. Furthermore, it has already acquired the highest-ranking designations across six practice areas including Customer Service Management and Field Service Management.

Headquartered in Dublin, Konversational has established operations in the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland. It currently employs 80 highly qualified industry professionals, in both Dublin and across offices in London, Paris, Nantes, Zurich and Munich. It recently announced plans to further expand its footprint into North America with ambitions to increase its workforce to over 120 by year-end.

Commenting Karine Picard, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA at ServiceNow

"At ServiceNow, we consider our partner ecosystem to be vital for the success of our customers' digital transformations. Through our collaboration with Konversational, we have supported customers across EMEA to help them harness the power of AI to deliver enhanced customer experiences. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Konversational and positively influencing many more customers across EMEA."

About Konversational

Konversational is an international technology consultancy and the leading ServiceNow Customer Workflow partner, helping to make the world of work better for our clients. Founded in 2020 by two industry veterans Richard Guy and John Gilleran, it is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in London, Paris, Nantes, Zurich and Munich. It currently employs 80 people. www.konversational.com

