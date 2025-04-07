KONVERSATIONAL AMONG THE FIRST THREE IN EMEA REGION TO BE AWARDED SERVICENOW CUSTOMER SERVICE MANAGEMENT SPECIALISATION

Recognition of global leading expertise in delivery of technology solutions for Telecom, Media, Tech sectors

Retains coveted Elite Partner status

Designations cement position as go-to digital transformation partner

DUBLIN, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konversational, a global leading technology consultancy firm is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the highly coveted ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) Specialisation, making it among the first three within the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region to achieve this designation.

ServiceNow

The industry accolade is in recognition of its award-winning knowledge and industry experience combined with its unique ability to deliver superior customer service solutions across ServiceNow platforms to clients in the Telecom, Media, Tech (TMT) sectors. It also acknowledges the tailored approach adopted by Konversational, taking each client on a case-by-case basis, developing a bespoke response, underpinned by world-leading technology solutions ensuring clients can strengthen customer engagement and build long-term brand loyalty.

This latest award follows from its recent retention of the ServiceNow Elite Partner designation. The status is assigned only to partners who demonstrate deep expertise, a proven track record of successful implementations and a commitment to driving business value for customers. It is reserved specifically for those who consistently showcase excellence across multiple ServiceNow product lines.

Founded over five years ago, Konversational has accelerated through the ServiceNow Partner Programme owing to its deep industry experience and unrivalled technical knowledge and expertise of ServiceNow technology solutions. It has acquired the highest-ranking designations across six practice areas including Customer Service Management and Field Service Management. Further to this, in the last year alone it achieved the highest number of qualifying deployments under the ServiceNow Deployment Success Incentive Program (DSIP).

Headquartered in Dublin, Konversational has also established operations in the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland. It currently employs 80 highly qualified industry professionals, in both Dublin and across offices in London, Paris, Nantes, Zurich, Munich and Lausanne. It has plans to further expand its footprint across mainland Europe in the coming months and ambitions to grow its workforce to over 120 by year-end.

The award-winning technology firm works with a diverse portfolio of enterprise clients in Telecom, Financial Services, IT Services, Infrastructure, and the Public Sector delivering large-scale digital transformation projects underpinned by ServiceNow technologies. In the year ahead, it intends to increase its provision of AI-driven service offerings, including the integration of Agentic AI into enterprise solutions and deepen its investment in both emerging technologies and customer service.

Commenting John Gilleran, Co-CEO

"Achieving the designation of Customer Service Management Specialisation represents a major milestone and marks another exciting point for Konversational. It is testament to our industry experience, technical expertise, innate understanding of client needs and our ability to combine all these elements to deliver digital transformation projects that have a demonstrable positive impact for organisations. To be among the first three across the entire EMEA region and in such a short period of time, is a testament to our pedigree in this space and the value and innovation we deliver to clients."

Commenting Johann Terrier, Continental Europe VP

"We look forward to deepening our presence across mainland Europe, further expanding our diverse, experienced, and talented team at Konversational in the months ahead, and cementing our position as the partner of choice."

Commenting, ServiceNow Executive Vice President of worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow Erica Volini

"Konversational's achievement as one of the first EMEA partners to earn the Customer Service Management Specialisation, while retaining Elite Partner status, demonstrates its exceptional capability, deep domain expertise, and consistent delivery of transformative outcomes for our joint customers."

About Konversational

Konversational is an international technology consultancy and the leading ServiceNow Customer Workflow partner, helping to make the world of work better for our clients. Founded in 2020 by two industry veterans Richard Guy and John Gilleran, it is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in London, Paris, Nantes, Zurich, Munich and Lausanne. It currently employs 80 people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657816/Specialization_Badge_Service_Experience_EMEA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657815/Konversational_Logo.jpg