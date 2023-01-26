Kindred is Charged and Ready to Raise - supporting Women in Tech Sweden

Kindred is supporting Women in Tech Sweden for the seventh year in a row and taking part in the conference in Stockholm as Co-Creating Partner. Women in Tech Sweden is the largest tech conference for women in the technology industry in the Nordics. This year's theme is "Charged and Ready to Raise". The theme comes from charging the batteries and gathering strength to find new ways forward, together.

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) supports Women in Tech for the seventh consecutive year and will participate 23 March at the Waterfront Congress Center as Co-Creating Partner. This year's conference will highlight issues such as energy, cybersecurity, AI and leadership. Women in Tech drives to bring more women into the tech industry and supports those already here. With 2,500 attendees the conference is great opportunity for networking and sharing knowledge.

"Providing a community and network that inspires women to stay in tech is very much needed, and for us at Kindred it is important to support that. Attracting and retaining the best tech-competence is not easy. Partnering with Women in Tech Sweden gets us closer to top tech talent. In addition, being a part of #WiTswe23 is very fulfilling, and our employees are eager to take part in the day. We get an amazing opportunity to show who we are, our values and our culture", says Johan Engberg, Head of Tech Employee Lifecycle, Kindred Group.

"Long-term partnerships are important to Women in Tech Sweden and we are extremely proud to have Kindred Group on the journey for the seventh year in a row! Together we improve the industry step by step," says Elin Eriksson, Director Women in Tech Sweden.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3703631/1806031.pdf Kindred is Charged and Ready to Raise - supporting Women in Tech Sweden https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/wit-kindred,c3137729 WIT Kindred

SOURCE Kindred Group