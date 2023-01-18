KENO acquires 49% shares of the Czech company Frankensolar Eastern Europe s.r.o.

GLIWICE, Poland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KENO has started a strategic partnership with Frankensolar Eastern Europe, one of the largest distributors of the renewable energy industry in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The new company within the KENO Group, similarly to the other foreign branches in Norway, Germany, Romania, the UK, and Hungary, will strengthen its structure and increase its reach.

Get to know Frankensolar Eastern Europe!

Frankensolar Eastern Europe is a company that was established in 2009. With over 13 years of experience in the PV industry, it has become one of the largest distributors in the Czech and Slovak Renewable Energy market. The company offers a wide range of products for the photovoltaic sector, including: structures, modules, inverters, and energy storage systems. The unique characteristics of Frankensolar Eastern Europe on the market, and appreciated by experienced installers, are its individual approach to the customer, flexibility, and speed of delivery.

What benefits will the cooperation bring?

The strategic partnership between KENO Group companies and Frankensolar Eastern Europe is another step in building European structures for KENO.

"The new company in the group will strengthen structures and increase reach, and cooperation between KENO Sp. z o.o. and Frankensolar Eastern Europe s.r.o. will bring mutual benefits. KENO has developed models for cooperation between companies, which leads to dynamic growth for both individual companies and the entire group." – Michał Ludwikowski (Development Director in KENO).

The RES industry is full of challenges, and the market is rapidly changing. With a strong group, established cooperation with suppliers, and geographic diversification, KENO guarantees product availability and supply stability. In addition to the residential and commercial markets, the group strongly supports large-scale investments, has appropriately large inventory levels, and a team of specialists. Furthermore, KENO is focusing on new product solutions, such as modular houses made using CLT technology (KENO Home https://keno-home.com/), which complement the company's portfolio.

About the KENO Group:

A stable partner on the Renewable Energy market in Europe, the Group, which includes KENO Energy - distributor and manufacturer of complete photovoltaic systems with headquarters in Gliwice, a branch in Warsaw, Germany, Norway, Romania, the UK and Hungary. In addition, the group's structure is completed by such companies as: KENO Home - a manufacturer of modular houses made using CLT technology; KENO Energia - an electricity trading company, enabling the purchase and sale of generated electricity from photovoltaic installations; Emiternet - one of the largest distributors in Poland, with an offer including Smart Home systems; Kensol - a brand of photovoltaic modules, heat pumps and HVAC segment devices.

