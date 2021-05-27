Johanna Forseke appointed CEO of Greater Than's subsidiary in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than the AI insurtech and global road risk analysis supplier, has appointed Johanna Forseke as CEO of Greater Than Svenska AB, part of the Greater Than Group. The subsidiary Greater Than Svenska AB runs the global initiative and driving app FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body for world motorsport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organisations.

As CEO of Greater Than Svenska AB, Johanna will oversee and lead FIA SDC globally, in parallel with her current role as Chief Business Officer and part of the Group's management team.

FIA SDC is an essential pillar of FIA's overall Sustainability and Road Safety Strategy. With an official target of reaching 5 million users, this free and gamified driving challenge has the potential of becoming one of the world's most impactful initiatives contributing to reducing CO2 emissions, fatal deaths and accidents on the roads.

"Johanna has an extensive and international career within the consumer goods industry. During her past years within Greater Than, she has deployed a successful and new strategic approach to our sales and business development and shown passion and commitment to making a sustainable global impact on the road environment using our AI. Johanna is the perfect candidate to enhance further our mission of making FIA SDC app one of the leading sustainability initiatives worldwide." - said Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than

"I'm thrilled and honoured to be given this responsibility. FIA SDC is a unique way for all of us to make a difference in our everyday lives. We can all significantly impact the environment and safety on the roads with minimal effort, which makes FIA SDC a given CSR initiative. I truly encourage and invite all companies and organisations across the globe, with a clear CSR plan, to join in on this fun and meaningful mission", - said Johanna Forseke, new CEO Greater Than Svenska AB.

Download the FIA SDC gamification app to join the community of everyday drivers who want to contribute and learn more about sustainable and safe driving. To learn more and to join the challenge visit FIA SDC

Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/fia-sdc/id1425748874

Google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.leanportal.sdc

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide challenge that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The FIA created the challenge together with Greater Than to in a fun and inspiring way engage everyday motorists to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving.

Equipped with a smartphone app connected to the digital platform, regular motorists can participate using their car and try to become the world's smartest driver.

