SLIEMA, Malta, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) announces that Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer at Kindred since September 2020, will leave his position later this year.

"Kindred is a dynamic company and Johan has been instrumental in developing the Group's corporate function, the strategic execution, as well and contributing to the Executive leadership team. He has also been a very appreciated colleague and shown leadership and integrity during challenging times. I want to thank Johan for his contributions and wish him the best of luck in his future career", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

The process of appointing a successor has started. Johan Wilsby will leave Kindred during the autumn of 2023.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-05-2023 08:30 CET.

For more information:

Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications

press@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3769372/2059326.pdf Press release: Johan Wilsby leaves his role as Chief Financial Officer at Kindred Group

SOURCE Kindred Group