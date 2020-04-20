Jingrong town organized the online event "How to Develop Innovation and Entrepreneurship During the Epidemic"

CHENGDU, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During an online event organized by Jingrong town titled "How to Develop Innovation and Entrepreneurship During the Epidemic," Jingrong's Pegasus venture capital accelerator invited Eric Ackner, head of the European office of Canadian research and IoT giant Mercku, presented special topics to Jingrong's enterprises and shared experience in the growth of innovative and entrepreneurial projects in the fields of renewable energy, electric transportation, digital healthcare and smart homes.

Jingrong town has actively responded to a series of national prevention and control measures, and it has taken the initiative to help enterprises resume work in an efficient and orderly manner. It also invited a number of industry leaders to conduct a series of online lectures to provide answers to problems related to corporate operations, production, sales, finance and other issues.

He said that in today's world of advanced technology, many things seem novel and cool, but innovation and improvement have differences — most "new products" that we see are merely improvements to things that already exist. Business owners and entrepreneurs should look for new trends and new points of interest across the following three aspects: (1) understand and focus on the work related to their fields, (2) discover their companies' own strengths and merits, and (3) establish ample connections between customer needs and their companies. Also, during this outbreak they should add as many partner platforms as possible.

Jingrong is located in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. With access to Pidu's abundant institutes of higher learning, complete industrial facilities and ample space resources, the town upholds international standards, maintains market-oriented operations and offers professional services, placing it shoulder to shoulder with Optics Valley and Silicon Valley as it turns itself into a global innovation center. It was recognized as the first Overseas Chinese Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base in Western China and was designated as one of the first batch of towns with Chinese characteristics. Jingrong has received motivation from the State Council's Supervisory Report, and it was named as the "Nation's First College Student Industrial Pilot," the "Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base of Greater China," one of "Sichuan's Top Ten Industrial Cultural Landmarks" and Chengdu's "New Place to Be in Tianfu." In December 2019, it was selected as one of the Top 100 Best National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Pilot Bases.

