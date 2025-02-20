JETOUR T1: Lite off-road SUV Pioneer Taking the Global Market by Storm

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global launch event of the JETOUR T1 was held in Riyadh, on February 19th. This model, which adopts the new rugged aesthetic as its design language, is equipped with the XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system, thereby delivering limitless capability for urban and off-road driving experience.It is significant for JETOUR to advance its "Travel +" concept through JETOUR T1. With its leading product strength, JETOUR T1 is expected to lead the development of the urban lite off-road SUV segment.

Integration of powerful and elegant, leading new trend of rugged aesthetics

The JETOUR T1 is a trendsetting pioneer with a new, hardcore and fashionable aesthetic design. It combines boxy ruggedness and traditional SUV elegance, weaken sharp angles and flowing rhythms for a unique look. Its design fuses outdoor wildness with urban sophistication, and the integrated philosophy creates layered body lines. It further presents six exterior color options and three interior design schemes, affording users a wider range of choices.

Bring comprehensive urban and off-road terrains

As an important model in JETOUR's off-road series, T1 offers their drivers an all-round driving experience that breaks the boundaries between urban and off-road terrains with a more efficient power combination, an intelligent four-wheel drive system and a wider range of driving modes. The JETOUR T1 is designed with two powertrain options. The 1.5T + 7DCT powertrain, with 125kW of power, 270Nm of torque, and over 40% thermal efficiency, balances power and fuel efficiency well for daily city driving. The 2.0T + 8AT powertrain, with 180kW of power, 375Nm of torque, a 20% faster combustion speed, and 30% better transient response, makes driving feel both agile and powerful.

The XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system represents JETOUR's frontier technology which includes remarkable characteristics such as rapid response, stable handling, long-lasting durability, and user-friendliness. Notably, its overall response speed is 20% faster than that of traditional four-wheel drive systems, and the driving stability limit can be increased by 15%. It has passed the technical verification over 10 million kilometers and the scenario verification of over 200,000 users globally. In addition, the JETOUR T1 offers remarkable adaptability through seven driving modes—sport, economic, normal, snow, sand, mud, and rock. These modes cover most terrains, allowing drivers to easily adjust to different environments. Whether saving fuel on city roads with the economic mode or seeking more pass ability on challenging terrains, the T1 meets the needs.

Where intelligence meets freedom, enjoy every journey

In terms of interior space, the JETOUR T1 stands out as its horizontal seating space sets a new standard among vehicles in the same class. Its trunk, with a capacity spanning from 574 to1455 liters, provides remarkable versatility. When the second-row seats are folded down, the trunk's maximum depth extends to 1940 mm, creating a vast area that's perfect for stretching out and relaxing during breaks. What's more, the vehicle is equipped with 45 storage compartments strategically placed throughout.

The 15.6-inch central touchscreen, powered by the 8155 chips, operates smoothly like a tablet with a user-friendly interface for seamless interaction, while the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel enhances the cabin's tech-savvy feel and driving convenience. The comfort cloud-like seats are expertly crafted for optimal comfort, and the skin-friendly leather meets safety standards. In addition, JETOUR T1 use the dual-layer soundproof glass with 79 soundproofing materials, creating a more quiet and serene cockpit for users. The Sony 9-speaker surround-sound system adds a finishing touch to the experience, making you feel present at the scene and enabling you to savor every journey to the fullest.

It's Time to Awaken. JETOUR T1 will guide urbanites who are independent-minded and pursue a quality life to unlock a new way of lightweight living, helping them better explore the world and themselves.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624292/image_5011064_39460002.jpg