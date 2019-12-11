Jason Lau, CISO at Crypto.com Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Jason was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. He has over 18 years in consulting experience for Fortune 500 companies in the fields of management consulting, cybersecurity, IT governance, privacy and risk management, and holds multiple certifications. Jason has won multiple awards including the "Cybersecurity Professional Award", and "Outstanding Financial Technologist of the Year (Data Privacy)", and voted a "Top 50 global thought leader and influencer on cybersecurity."

He sits on industry advisory groups and participates on various global security and privacy think tanks, including the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL). Jason is also an Adjunct Professor of cybersecurity and data privacy at one of Asia's leading business schools, and the regional lead, co-chair and faculty member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Criteria for acceptance into the Forbes Technology Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Jason into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Jason Lau, CISO of Crypto.com, said: "I am extremely honored and excited to be invited into the Forbes Technology Council community, which is full of some of the most inspiring and accomplished technology minds today. The supportive network and vast readership of Forbes provides a unique platform on which I'm able to share insights gained over my almost two decades of experience in cybersecurity and information privacy. With a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals today, I will leverage the visibility of the Forbes Technology Council to provide some insights into current and future cyber threats, and how we can work together to tackle these emerging challenges. I would like to thank Forbes Councils for recognizing my leadership and commitment in these fields."

As an accepted member of the Council, Jason's membership includes:

Access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help reach peak professional influence.

The ability to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.

Invitation to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

