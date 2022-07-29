Japan House London Steps Outside of Kensington

LONDON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past four years, Japan House London has been the cultural hub of Japan in London and in the last 18 months, as well as presenting the very best of Japanese creativity and innovation from its home on Kensington High Street, Japan House London's work has been entertaining and educating audiences outside of central London and even outside of the UK. This year, exhibitions by Japan House London have inspired outdoor roadshow events and collaborative projects with well-respected arts organisations in multiple locations, from south London to Switzerland.

Pop-up events inspired by Japan House London’s Architecture for Dogs exhibition are taking place in locations across London. Copyright Holly Farrier (PRNewsfoto/Japan House London)

Architecture for Dogs Roadshow

Architecture for Dogs was an exhibition on display at Japan House London between September and December 2020. Devised by Hara Kenya, President of the Nippon Design Center and Creative Advisor for Japan House London, this playful exhibition featured architectural works on a canine scale, designed by world-class architects and designers. Architecture for Dogs attracted a great number of visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic, in part thanks to its socially-distanced design and uplifting subject area and received glowing reviews in top-tier publications such as National Geographic and Design Week. A virtual Architecture for Dogs exhibition is available to view on the Japan House London website.

This summer, pop-up events inspired by Japan House's Architecture for Dogs exhibition are taking place in locations across London. The first "Architecture for Dogs Roadshow" took place on 17 July 2022 at the Horniman Museum and Gardens in south London. The Roadshow then travels to Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in West London on 13 and 14 August 2022. Guests to these free events can interact with exhibits such as "Mount Pug," an imaginative nest and playground for a pug created by internationally renowned Japanese architect Kuma Kengo, and other exhibits tailormade to the physicality of various dog breeds. All events are free, and dogs of an appropriate size for pieces are encouraged to interact with them.

Japan House London at St Gallen

MAKING NUNO was an exhibition on display from Japan House London from 17 May to 11 July 2021 that explored the extraordinary, innovative work of Sudō Reiko, the celebrated Japanese textile designer and Design Director of leading textile design firm Nuno. It is now available to see until 18 September 2022 at Textilmuseum St. Gallen, Switzerland, as one of three exhibitions that the museum hosts every year. As well as exhibitions, Textilmuseum St. Gallen boasts a collection of 56,000 objects many of which contribute to a permanent exhibition on the history of textiles in east Switzerland. Visitors to MAKING NUNO at Textilmuseum St. Gallen can see five large-scale installations that accessibly demonstrate the complex production process involved in the materials designed by Sudō Reiko. Those interested in what MAKING NUNO's run at Japan House London can view a virtual exhibition on the Japan House London website.



Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan at VILLUM Window Collection

Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan was produced by the Window Research Institute, the only institution in the world dedicated to the research and development of windows. This exhibition took place at Japan House London from 1 December 2021 until 10 April 2022, and a virtual exhibition remains available to view online. Windowology is now moving onto VILLUM Window Collection in Søborg, Copenhagen, opening in September 2022 and running until 28 February 2023.



VILLUM Window Collection is a museum that documents and communicates the window's cultural history, its technological development and the window's importance for people's access to light, air and views. It's especially significant that Windowology is coming to VILLUM Window Collection because they have a shared history. In 2018, the Window Research Institute sent a group of art students from Tokyo to visit VILLUM Window Collection. The resulting cultural exchange between Denmark, Japan and the UK has enriched Windowology in its respective institutions.



Dorthe Bech-Nielsen, Head of VILLUM Window Collection, visited Windowology at Japan House London in 2021. She commented, "When I visited Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan in London in November 2021 and saw the exhibition myself, I was overwhelmed by the elegance and simplicity of it.

The many stories about windows in the relatively small exhibition clarify in particular that the window is much more than just a building component. Therefore, we wanted the exhibition for the VILLUM Window Collection in Copenhagen as an eye-opener for our guests."



Current exhibition at Japan House London

In-person guests to Japan House London this summer can enjoy Symbiosis: Living Island. Experience the island of Inujima in this exhibition which explores how an extraordinary living art project has transformed landscapes and lives. Symbiosis: Living Island runs from 21 May – 4 September 2022. Entry is free, but booking is recommended.



Virtual exhibitions at Japan House London

Japan House London's virtual exhibitions are accessible to people all over the world. Those wanting enrichment and entertainment from the comfort of their home should visit the virtual exhibitions area on the Japan House London website. Available virtual exhibitions include Architecture for Dogs, MAKING NUNO and Windowology.



Media Information and Press Contacts

Press Images: www.japanhouselondon.uk/media-centre

Notes to Editors

About Japan House London

Japan House London is the cultural home of Japan in London. Located on Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with contemporary Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, technology and cuisine through exhibitions, events, retail and gastronomy, Japan House London is committed to telling stories from Japan. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869288/Japan_House_London.jpg

SOURCE Japan House London