Sumo celebrated with series of events at Japan House London

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, alongside the highly anticipated Grand Sumo Tournament taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, audiences have the opportunity to learn more about the sport and the various roles instrumental in making it happen with a series of talks and live demonstrations offering rare behind-the-scenes insights.

Photo cooperation - Japan Sumo Association

Tuesday 14 October, 13:00–14:00

Tokoyama: Sumo Hairdressers – Talk and Demonstration





Tokoyama: Sumo Hairdressers Talk and Demonstration Thursday 16 October, 13:00–14:00

Gyōji and Yokozuna: Masters of the Ring – Talk





Gyōji and Yokozuna: Masters of the Ring Talk Saturday 18 October, 13:00–14:00

Yobidashi: Voices and Builders of Sumo – Talk and Demonstration

Between Tuesday 14 and Saturday 18 October, Japan House London, in collaboration with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), welcomes guests from the Japan Sumo Association for a series of talks and demonstrations exploring the culture surrounding sumo wrestling and the talented individuals that make it happen. In a rare opportunity for UK audiences to hear directly from individuals whose roles are crucial to the sport, a tokoyama (sumo hairdresser), gyōji (referee) and yobidashi (announcer) will each explain their roles and craft through in-person talks and demonstrations alongside commentators and wrestlers, such as yokozuna Ōnosato Daiki, one of sumo's brightest young stars.

On Tuesday 14 October, guests can discover the craft of sumo hairdressing with a talk and live demonstration presented by sumo commentator Hiro Morita. Highly-skilled tokoyama (sumo hairdresser) Tokoami, reveals the tools, techniques and traditions behind the mage (topknot) styles that define the appearance of every professional sumo wrestler.

In a rare demonstration before a live audience, he creates the elaborate ōichō, the distinctive ginkgo leaf–shaped topknot worn by sekitori-ranked wrestlers during bouts and formal occasions. Serving as his model is rising star Hakuōhō Tetsuya, who also shares his personal experiences as a rikishi (wrestler) and speaks about his ambitions for the future. Audiences are encouraged to ask questions at a dedicated Q&A section at the end of the event, which is live streamed online for audiences unable to join in person.

On Thursday 16 October, Japan House London hosts an in-conversation with two of the sport's most prestigious figures. The 39th Kimura Shōnosuke - the highest-ranking gyōji (referee) in professional sumo - shares the duties and responsibilities that define his role, from refereeing bouts and presiding over rituals deeply rooted in Shintō traditions, to compiling the banzuke, the official document listing wrestler rankings.

Joining him is one of sumo's brightest young stars, Ōnosato Daiki, who offers first-hand stories of life at the pinnacle of the sport as one of only 75 wrestlers ever to have achieved sumo's highest rank (yokozuna). Guided by commentator Hiro Morita, this is a special opportunity to hear how champions and referees collaborate in the ring. The event concludes with an audience Q&A.

To finish the series, an in-conversation takes place on Saturday 18 October with a yobidashi. Behind every sumo bout lies the essential work of the yobidashi, the ring attendants and announcers who also construct the dohyō, the clay ring stage for every match. Audiences can discover their crucial work in this special event also presented by commentator Hiro Morita.

Veteran yobidashi Shigeo reveals the duties and skills that define his profession – from calling wrestlers to the ring and taiko drumming to carefully building the dohyō for each tournament. Joining him is rikishi (wrestler) Ōhō Kōnosuke, who shares his first-hand experience of life as a professional wrestler, including daily training, preparation for matches and the collaboration with yobidashi that keeps the sport running smoothly. The event includes a demonstration and ends with questions from the audience.

Tickets are available from the Japan House London website and are usually released 2 to 3 weeks ahead of time. Highlights from Japan's Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo are also being screened for free throughout September. The best way to find out when bookings open is to become a subscriber of the Japan House London newsletter or follow us on social media.

The Shop at Japan House London will also be stocking sumo-related products until December, including T-Shirts, plates and books. Visit the Shop in person to see the range or shop the collection online at shop.japanhouselondon.uk.

Notes to Editors

Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340450/5528113/JAPAN_HOUSE_London_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781050/JapanHouse_Sumo_Association.jpg