Japan House London Announces Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan

3 December 2025 – Spring 2026

A celebration of Japan's thriving contemporary craft landscape, representing over 120 makers whose work demonstrates beauty in the everyday.

thriving contemporary craft landscape, representing over 120 makers whose work demonstrates beauty in the everyday. Nearly 2,000 items showcase the breadth of craft practices from across the country, encompassing materials such as clay, glass, wood, leather and metal.

Visitors can discover how contemporary Japanese craft is informed, yet not confined, by tradition, while appreciating the subtle influence of both the maker's individuality and surrounding environment.

Organized by Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (MUJI) and hosted at Japan House London, the exhibition was first presented at ATELIER MUJI GINZA in Tokyo .

. Select items by makers represented in the show are also on sale in the Japan House London Shop.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today [Thursday 11 September] Japan House London announces its forthcoming exhibition, Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan opening on Wednesday 3 December 2025.

Japan has long been associated with a rich culture of craft, with many practices such as urushi (lacquerware) and metalwork being passed down through generations, often as the result of strict apprenticeships. Historically, the expensive products of many of these more formal crafts were out of reach for most and were often created more as objects to be admired rather than to actually be used.

Atelier Muji's 'Art for Life' exhibition, the inspiration the 2025-26 winter exhibition at Japan House London Atelier Muji's 'Art for Life' exhibition, the inspiration the 2025-26 winter exhibition at Japan House London

In the 1920s, the mingei (folk craft) movement turned people's attention to the crafts of the people, focussing on the beauty of hand-crafted, utilitarian objects. Integral to this philosophy was the perceived anonymity of the craftspeople – the emphasis being on the item rather than its maker.

Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan represents a new development in the way we appreciate the craft of the everyday, recognizing and honouring the maker at the same time as elevating the value of their work. Inviting over 120 makers from across Japan - artists, makers and self-taught practitioners alike – it presents as many as 2,000 individual works, each achieving harmony between form and function.

Rather than being limited to a single material, craft or technique, the exhibition gathers works in clay, glass, wood, leather and metal, among others - each piece bearing traces of the maker's individuality, their surrounding environment, and the inherent character of the material. The result is a panoramic snapshot of Japan's craft landscape today, where makers reference past traditions while bringing their own individual expression to the pieces they create.

Visitors can discover:

Hundreds of beautifully hand-crafted items designed for everyday life including glassware, ceramic vases, bamboo cutlery, copper pots and woven baskets.

designed for everyday life including glassware, ceramic vases, bamboo cutlery, copper pots and woven baskets. Multimedia insights into the lives and processes of makers, offering glimpses into the creative energy behind each piece and the environments that inspire them.

into the lives and processes of makers, offering glimpses into the creative energy behind each piece and the environments that inspire them. A rich season of events including talks, tours, demonstrations and hands-on workshops exploring the intersection of craft and daily life.

including talks, tours, demonstrations and hands-on workshops exploring the intersection of craft and daily life. Works for sale from over 30 of the featured makers in the Japan House London Shop.

Organized in collaboration with Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (MUJI) and curated by Nagata Takahiro, this exhibition was originally presented in 2023 at ATELIER MUJI GINZA, the gallery space at the top of Muji's six-storey flagship store in Tokyo. Now reimagined for London audiences, Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan is part of a cultural initiative by Ryohin Keikaku that celebrates art and culture in everyday life. The exhibition honours the strength of creativity that continues to grow across Japan - diverse, vast and interconnected.

Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House, said:

"Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan presents the privileged opportunity for audiences outside Japan to experience how contemporary Japanese makers are interpreting deep-rooted cultural notions of beauty. It shows how tradition is always evolving, informing the present and the future through a matrix of relationships between maker, object and user. As people's daily lives change, so do the objects they use. Echoing the words of the 13th-century Japanese writer Kamo no Chōmei, in his Hōjōki (An Account of My Hut):

"The flow of the river never ceases, and yet the water is never the same."

Each work in the exhibition carries with it the story of its maker, whether shaped by the local environment or a personal history. By bringing together over a hundred voices from Japan, the exhibition highlights not only the richness and ingenuity of these practices, but also the beauty found in the everyday. We hope visitors will see this craft not simply as objects, but as an invitation to reflect on ways of living that connect creativity, community and care."

This exhibition is produced in conjunction with Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. The exhibition is due to appear at Japan House Los Angeles and Japan House São Paulo in 2026 and 2027.

Notes to Editors

About Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.

MUJI debuted in December 1980 as a private brand of Seiyu Store (now Seiyu Co., Ltd.) with 40 products, mainly foods. Now MUJI stores are operating in 29 countries and regions including Japan. Established in 1989, Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. handles every step from the planning, development and manufacture of MUJI goods to their distribution and sale. It also runs other businesses such as the operation of Café&Meal MUJI, IDÉE and MUJI campsites.

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering the best and latest from Japan. Located on Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Images can be downloaded here:

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771035/Japan_House_London.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771036/Japan_House_London.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340450/5505693/JAPAN_HOUSE_London_Logo.jpg