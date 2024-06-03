Jamie Carsey named Chief Claims Officer, Markel Specialty

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Jamie Carsey has been appointed Chief Claims Officer to oversee US and Bermuda claims operations within the company's Specialty division.

"Jamie Carsey brings extensive experience, knowledge and leadership that will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen our claims operations alongside enhancing our risk management, compliance, technology and data efforts," said Alex Martin, President, Markel Specialty. "I am confident that her work in this new role will continue to enhance Markel's reputation for superior claims service in the market."

Carsey joined Markel in 2017, and has held various positions within the company, most recently as Senior Managing Director, Claims – Legal and Head of Litigation. Prior to joining Markel, she was a partner at a Texas-based insurance firm, where she managed large litigation teams handling complex cases nationwide. She is a member of Markel's D&I Global Steering Committee and Talent Advisory Council and serves on the Houston board for the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF). Carsey holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

"In partnership with our Specialty leadership team, Jamie will continue to advance our claims organization to best serve our partners and customers," Martin said. "I look forward to her further impact on Markel in this new role."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates us worldwide.

