Jackery HomePower 2000 Ultra - Compact, Efficient, and Now Equipped with Intelligent Fire-Fighting Safety System

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in portable energy solutions, is presenting the new generation of its mobile balcony power storage unit, the HomePower 2000 Ultra, at ees Europe 2025 in Hall C2, Booth No. 250. Designed specifically for urban and suburban living, this all-in-one mobile balcony power storage system features an integrated inverter, higher solar yields, and smart energy management for faster return on investment. It also debuts intelligent fire protection with automatic extinguishing, ensuring enhanced safety at all times.

More performance in a compact design

Building on the success of its predecessor, the HomePower 2000 Ultra is now 40% more compact while offering increased functionality. The plug-and-play solution supports dual MPPT PV inputs of up to 2000 W, delivers 800 W AC output to the grid, and can be expanded with an external microinverter to increase solar power input.Compatible with a wide range of solar panels—including existing systems with MC4 connectors—it adapts easily to various setups.

The base model includes a 2 kWh LiFePO₄ battery (270×445×270 mm, 26.4 kg) and supports modular expansion with up to three additional battery packs, offering a maximum capacity of 8 kWh. Ideal for renters, homeowners, and mobile users alike, the unit can be deployed in minutes and features an additional Schuko outlet for <20 ms uninterruptible power supply or mobile use.

Hybrid charging and savings through dynamic electricity tariffs

While the system can generate up to 2400 kWh per year under optimal solar conditions, its smart energy management offers further potential for cost reduction. Thanks to bidirectional charging, the battery can be recharged via solar power or the grid. This enables an 80% charge in just 52 minutes if needed. With app-based control and compatibility with dynamic electricity tariffs, users can automate energy use—charging at night when electricity is cheaper and using stored power during peak hours or cloudy days.

When paired with Shelly accessories, the HomePower 2000 Ultra monitors the entire household energy flow and selectively manages individual appliances. This increases the rate of self-consumption and further reduces dependence on the grid.

Advanced safety with innovative fire protection

As with the previous model, Jackery uses a durable, non-flammable LiFePO4 battery with 6,000 charge cycles. An integrated heating and cooling system ensures operation in a wide temperature range from -20 to +55 °C. Combined with IP65 certification and multiple protection mechanisms, the system is designed for everyday safety and suitability in residential environments.

Most notably, the Jackery HomePower 2000 Ultra features a new intelligent fire protection system with auto-extinguishing capability. The system detects risks such as open flames in real time – even when the power is off. In the event of an emergency, an aerosol-based fire suppression system is automatically activated within one second. A combination of heat-absorbing processes for rapid cooling, inert gases, and solid extinguishing agents effectively prevents fire ignition and spread.

Launch Offer: Early-Bird Pricing

Starting May 7th, the exclusive pre-sale of the new Jackery HomePower 2000 Ultra begins at the Jackery DE online store at a special early-bird price of just €899 instead of RRP €1099. The official launch and shipping will start on May 22nd. The HomePower 2000 Ultra Battery Pack will be available for €699, and the optional flexible solar panel set (4 x 200-watt modules with rope mounting) will be priced at €599.

