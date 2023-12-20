Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2023

News provided by

Essity

20 Dec, 2023, 07:16 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on January 25, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-01-25
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation and indicate "Essity".

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3892323/2495202.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Year-end Report 2023

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/year-end-report-2023-invitation,c3249277

Year-end Report 2023 Invitation

Also from this source

Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

As announced on December 15, 2023, Essity will, as of the fourth quarter of 2023, classify the financial reporting of Vinda as discontinued...

Pre-conditional public offer announced for 100% of the shares in Essity's subsidiary Vinda

Isola Castle Ltd, a company indirectly wholly owned by Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL), has today announced that it will make a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics