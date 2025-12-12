Ilham Smaali appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Ilham Smaali as Chief Supply Chain Officer. She will take office on December 31, 2025, and will join the company's Executive Management Team.

Supply Chain Enablement is a newly established function tasked with ensuring economies of scale in sourcing and fulfillment. It will also support functional transformation and standardized working methods for the decentralized production and supply chain.

Ilham Smaali has been with Essity since 2023, most recently in the position as Vice President Global Planning & Logistics. She previously held senior positions in manufacturing, logistics and planning at Estée Lauder, Nike and Procter & Gamble. Ilham Smaali holds a M.Sc. in Engineering from the ENSICAEN National Graduate School of Engineering in France.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ilham Smaali as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Her expertise and broad experience, combined with her proven leadership skills, make her the right person to lead Supply Chain Enablement at Essity," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

Ilham Smaali is a citizen of both France and Morocco and will be based in Paris.

