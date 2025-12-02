Proforma reporting of Essity's new business areas

Essity

02 Dec, 2025, 07:39 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Essity's business areas will be as follows: Health & Medical, Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene. The new business areas reflect the organizational change being made to accelerate the company's growth rate and more rapidly achieve its financial targets. Essity will report in accordance with the new structure as of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, and proforma financial reporting for 2023, 2024 and 9M 2025 is presented below.

The new business areas will replace the former business areas Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene.

Business areas as of January 1, 2026

Health & Medical

Health & Medical encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Health Care and Medical Solutions. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA and products in wound care, compression therapy and orthopedics under brands such as Leukoplast, Cutimed, JOBST, Actimove and Delta-Cast.

Personal Care

Personal Care encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Retail, Feminine Care and Baby Care. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA, pads, panty liners, tampons, leakproof apparel, menstrual cups and skincare products under brands such as Libresse, Nosotras, Saba and Knix as well as baby diapers and baby care products under the brands Libero, Lotus and retailer brands.

Consumer Tissue

Consumer Tissue encompasses toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes and napkins. Products are sold under brands such as Lotus, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio and Familia, as well as under retailer brands.

Professional Hygiene

Professional Hygiene encompasses complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products as well as digital solutions, service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand.

Financial reporting – proforma

Essity's proforma business area reporting for net sales, organic sales growth, gross margin excl. IAC, EBITA excl. IAC, EBITA margin excl. IAC, capital employed, ROCE excl. IAC and operating cash flow has been restated accordingly for the periods below:

Net sales, SEKm

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

6,883

6,723

6,936

20,542

28,599

27,729

Personal Care

7,927

7,763

7,984

23,674

33,006

31,972

Consumer Tissue

10,656

10,671

11,301

32,628

45,886

47,940

Professional Hygiene

9,183

9,003

8,757

26,943

38,067

39,481

Other

- 11

25

- 2

12

- 12

25

Group

34,638

34,185

34,976

103,799

145,546

147,147

Net sales by product category, %

9M 2025

Health & Medical

20 %

Incontinence Products Health Care

12 %

Medical Solutions

8 %


Personal Care

23 %

Incontinence Products Retail

8 %

Feminine Care

10 %

Baby Care

5 %


Consumer Tissue

31 %


Professional Hygiene

26 %

Net sales by region, %, 9M 2025

Europe

Latin America

North America

Other

Health & Medical

66 %

5 %

17 %

12 %

Personal Care

49 %

36 %

9 %

6 %

Consumer Tissue

79 %

19 %

0 %

2 %

Professional Hygiene

46 %

9 %

41 %

4 %

Group

61 %

17 %

16 %

6 %

Organic sales growth, %

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

1.7

0.1

1.7

1.1

3.9

7.0

Personal Care

4.5

3.6

3.0

3.7

3.8

8.2

Consumer Tissue

-1.9

2.9

2.7

1.2

-2.0

1.0

Professional Hygiene

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.7

-2.5

9.1

Group

0.9

1.9

2.1

1.7

0.2

5.8

Gross margin excl. IAC, %

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

43.8

43.7

44.4

44.0

44.9

40.3

Personal Care

40.9

42.2

42.3

41.8

42.4

39.1

Consumer Tissue

21.8

21.9

20.5

21.4

19.1

19.8

Professional Hygiene

32.5

31.7

31.0

31.8

31.7

28.8

Group

33.4

33.4

32.8

33.2

32.7

30.3

EBITA excl. IAC, SEKm

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

1,260

1,159

1,231

3,650

5,509

4,037

Personal Care

1,110

1,120

1,198

3,428

5,045

4,333

Consumer Tissue

1,252

1,248

1,245

3,745

4,464

5,464

Professional Hygiene

1,676

1,525

1,413

4,614

6,829

6,288

Other

-242

-359

-381

-982

-1,503

-1,224

Group

5,056

4,693

4,706

14,455

20,344

18,898

EBITA margin excl. IAC, %

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

18.3

17.2

17.7

17.8

19.3

14.6

Personal Care

14.0

14.4

15.0

14.5

15.3

13.6

Consumer Tissue

11.7

11.7

11.0

11.5

9.7

11.4

Professional Hygiene

18.3

16.9

16.1

17.1

17.9

15.9

Group

14.6

13.7

13.5

13.9

14.0

12.8

Capital employed, SEKm

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

32,673

33,352

32,366

32,673

34,566

32,762

Personal Care

18,621

18,405

17,913

18,621

18,593

17,229

Consumer Tissue

35,512

35,442

34,180

35,512

36,700

34,780

Professional Hygiene

25,311

25,850

25,494

25,311

25,998

24,021

Other

2,172

2,335

-3,4751)

2,172

3,653

1,958

Group

114,289

115,384

106,478

114,289

119,510

110,750

1) Of this amount, SEK 5,711m represents a liability relating to the dividend for Essity's shareholders paid on April 3, 2025, as decided at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025.

ROCE excl. IAC, %

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

15.3

14.1

14.7

15.1

16.3

11.7

Personal Care

24.0

24.7

26.2

25.6

28.1

24.1

Consumer Tissue

14.1

14.3

14.1

13.5

12.5

15.3

Professional Hygiene

26.2

23.8

22.0

25.3

27.1

23.6

Group

17.6

16.9

16.7

17.1

17.6

16.4

Operating cash flow, SEKm

2025:3

2025:2

2025:1

9M 2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Health & Medical

1,471

398

1,232

3,101

4,859

3,680

Personal Care

1,133

654

215

2,002

4,369

4,199

Consumer Tissue

947

506

1,442

2,895

3,311

4,034

Professional Hygiene

1,880

490

1,054

3,424

6,149

7,330

Other

-107

-508

-178

-793

-1,446

-1,558

Group

5,324

1,540

3,765

10,629

17,242

17,685

For additional information, please contact: 
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

