Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day on May 7, 2026

Essity invites you to its Capital Markets Day on May 7, 2026, at the company's office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 09:00 CET to approximately 14:00 CET, President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud, together with members of the Executive Management Team, will present Essity's strategy for profitable growth. The presentations will also cover initiatives within each business area to increase value creation and accelerate progress towards the Group's financial targets.

The day includes a guided tour of the R&D operations in Gothenburg, as well as demonstrations of innovations across Essity's product categories. There will be several opportunities for questions and discussion throughout the day.

After 14:00 CET, participants will have the opportunity to visit one of Essity's production facilities in Lilla Edet or Falkenberg, both located near Gothenburg.

- Lilla Edet is a modern and efficient facility making tissue for Professional Hygiene and Consumer Tissue. It is the world's first large-scale tissue mill with production free from fossil CO₂ emissions, using biogas and renewable electricity.

- Falkenberg is an innovation-focused facility manufacturing incontinence products and baby diapers for Health & Medical and Personal Care. The site is a key part of Essity's European supply chain, with a strong focus on efficient and agile processes.

Registration, including the selection of production facility visit, must be completed via the link below no later than April 1, 2026. As the number of places is limited, institutional investors, analysts and media representatives will be prioritized.

Register for Essity's Capital Markets Day here: Registration

The presentations will be livestreamed on essity.com and will also be available on demand afterwards.

Welcome!

For additional information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

