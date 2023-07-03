Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2023 Earnings Call

News provided by

Autoliv

03 Jul, 2023, 13:24 BST

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET). 

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com 

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day. 

                                   

                                   

Time:  14:00 - 15:00 CET 

                                   

                                   

Main Speaker:  Mikael Bratt, President & CEO 

                                   



                                   

                                   

Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone.

                                   

To attend by webcast, please use link Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tqinxue

                                   



                                   

                                   

To attend by phone, please use link 

                                   

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf6b0194bb9b74dcbab57bcd0935ba76a

                                   




Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 31, 2023. Transcript will be available on  www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards, 

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71 

SOURCE Autoliv

Also from this source

Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

Autoliv Unveils Revolutionary Passenger Airbag based on the Bernoulli principle

Explore

More news releases in similar topics